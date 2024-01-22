49ers Could Say Goodbye to 2 Big-Name Pass Rushers in 2024

The San Francisco 49ers boast one of the deepest defensive lines in the NFL, but there will be significant change in 2024. Whether or not the 49ers go the distance, it’s hard to see how the team keeps both Chase Young and Randy Gregory.

Both defensive ends arrived mid-season in 2023, but both are in different situations. Young will be a free agent in a few months regardless of how the season ends. Meanwhile, Gregory is still technically within the original contract the Denver Broncos handed him but now can be released with no dead cap issues due to the trade.

There is always the chance that either player looks to play on a “prove-it” contract, but that also seems unlikely. Between his time with the Washington Commanders and the 49ers, Young totaled 7.5 sacks and that should earn him a decent deal.

Gregory has only totaled 3.5 sacks this year and is also 31 years old. But his most recent contract being worth $14 million a year means he likely won’t accept a veteran minimum deal or anything close to it.

Gregory may be a dud in terms of trade success. But Young is going to be worth something for San Francisco even if he leaves. In fact, the 49ers can actually get compensated for Young’s departure.

Draft Pick Compensation for Chase Young

San Francisco fans have gotten used to bonus draft picks due to the team’s coaching staff being hired elsewhere. The departures of Robert Saleh, Mike McDaniel and DeMeco Ryans have netted the team third-round picks.

Now, they are likely due for another third-round pick. If Young leaves in free agency and gets a large enough deal, San Francisco will get a third-round pick in 2025. Basically, the 2024 third round pick that they doled out for Young will be refunded a year later.

That’s why the deal was smart to make in the first place. If they keep Young, that’s great news. If they let him walk, the 49ers essentially improved their 2023 chances for almost no cost.

For clarification, a potential departure from Gregory in 2024 is different. If or when Gregory leaves this offseason, he will be released rather than his contract expiring.

49ers Will Likely Say Goodbye to Both 2023 Additions

With the compensation aspect of Young’s situation, it doesn’t seem like either player will be with the 49ers for long after this season.

It really comes down to contract demands, but San Francisco is already tight on cap space next year, with just $1.37 million available. Even if Young was up for a major pay cut, it would still be difficult to afford him. Gregory, on the other hand, is due $14 million next year and that’s simply terrible value for his output.

During their respective stints, the two edge rushers have 2.5 sacks each. The additional help off the bench has been what the 49ers wanted. But neither player has become a major impact player.

There is a chance that Young and Gregory could improve their future pay with exceptional performances. But at this point, it doesn’t seem like that pay won’t be coming from the 49ers.