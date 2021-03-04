49ers Add Ex-Chiefs & Texans Cornerback, Son of Former Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers have added a former University of Clemson and Houston Texans playmaker to their offseason roster — but it’s not Deshaun Watson.

On Wednesday, the Niners announced the addition of cornerback Mark Fields II, as confirmed by the team and the NFL’s official transaction report for March 3. The 24-year-old was awarded to San Francisco off of waivers from the Texans, who released Fields on Tuesday.

The #49ers have claimed CB Mark Fields II off waivers from the Houston Texans. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 3, 2021

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Fields Began His Career With the Chiefs

If the name sounds familiar, Fields is the son of former two-time Pro Bowl NFL linebacker Mark Fields, who registered 755 combined tackles and 34.5 sacks across a decade in the league with the New Orleans Saints (1995-00), St. Louis Rams (2001) and Carolina Panthers (2002-04).

Unlike his dad, who was the Saints’ 13th overall pick in 1995, the younger Fields has had to make a name for himself the hard way thus far. After starting six-of-48 games at Clemson, Fields II originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. Prior to final roster cuts, the Chiefs decided to trade the 5-foot-10, 192-pounder to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

According to PFF 49ers on Twitter, Fields allowed a 73.3 passer rating in his first preseason action. Here he is matching up against new teammate Deebo Samuel at the 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl practice.

Mark Fields Vs Deebo Samuel in the 2019 Senior Bowl practice 👀 #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/eXbkMIOQjG — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) March 3, 2021

After one game, Fields spent the remainder of 2019 on the Vikings practice squad before bouncing between there and the active roster for two contests last season. Minnesota ultimately released the sophomore corner on December 16 before the Texans claimed him off waivers the next day. He then played 17 snaps across the final two games of Houston’s dismal 4-12 season, all on special teams.

Now Fields II will have a chance to catch on with his fourth club, one with six impending unrestricted free agents at cornerback, including starters Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett and nickelback K’Waun Williams.

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Follow Heavy on 49ers

READ NEXT: