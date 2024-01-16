49ers Release RB, Reunite with DL Austin Bryant in New Roster Move

The San Francisco 49ers are fine-tuning their roster ahead of the NFC Divisional Round, and their first move is bringing back a familiar face. Defensive lineman Austin Bryant made his 49ers debut earlier this year, but was released mid-season.

San Francisco announced their first change of the week on January 16 through the team’s website.

“The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Austin Bryant to the team’s practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols,” the 49ers’ website reads.

It’s not a blockbuster move, but it shows where San Francisco is trying to be prepared. It’s certainly no coincidence that McNichols is being released as All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is getting back to full health.

Further, San Francisco knows what Bryant can provide as an emergency option. While the 49ers boast one of the deepest defensive lines in the NFL, there’s no such thing as being overly prepared.

It’s certainly a whirlwind for Bryant. The 27-year-old has been on three different rosters in the past calendar year. After his November 15 release from the 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings picked him up and released him on January 15.

When San Francisco saw him become a free agent again, they didn’t hesitate to pick him up.

What to Know About Austin Bryant

After two National Championships at Clemson, Bryant first entered the NFL in 2019 with the Detroit Lions. A fourth-round pick, Bryant’s 6’6″, 250-pound frame made him an ideal candidate for strong end work.

And while the 27-year-old maintained a roster spot in Detroit, he was never a standout over his four years with the Lions. According to PFR, made just 10 total appearances over his first two seasons, partially due to injury.

2021 saw a significant uptick in production for Bryant. Making 14 appearances and five starts, he totaled 4.5 sacks and made 21 solo tackles. It seemed like a potential turning point, but he made just 7 solo tackles in 9 appearances in 2022.

After seeing out his rookie contract, Bryant was not re-signed last offseason. That’s where the 49ers came in, who did cut him in early September but kept him on the practice squad. He would go onto make two appearances in 2023, making one tackle.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Recovered

After McCaffrey was injured in the 49ers’ penultimate regular season game, there was no greater priority than getting it healed. After sitting out Week 18 and having a BYE in the Wild Card, McCaffrey appears to be recovered.

According to NFL media insider Ian Rapaport, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave his RB the all-clear.

“#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that RB Christian McCaffrey will be a full participant in practice today,” Rapaport wrote on X on January 16. “It seems the bye week did the trick for his injured calf.”

Having the offense’s top offensive player at full health is critical, especially against a run defense like the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay gave up the fifth-most rushing yards of any team in 2023.

Now, the 49ers get to plan for Sunday with their All-Pro RB in mind rather than waiting on his status.