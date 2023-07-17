49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Bluntly Rips Contract Decisions of 3 Teams

Christian McCaffrey showed his loyalty toward another allegiance outside of the San Francisco 49ers — the running back position.

Not known to have a strong verbose side, McCaffrey still delivered a strong blunt take via social media on Tuesday, July 17 following the contract decisions involving three different NFL franchises — all involving his colleagues who play the same position he stars in.

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders never reached a contract extension with their respective teams. All three had been up for a new deal and have a combined five Pro Bowl appearances between them. Now, all three teams have the option of franchise tagging them or make them a trade candidate between now and the November deadline. Still, McCaffrey got vocal toward those three teams in learning the report.

“This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position,” McCaffrey said to NFL insider Dov Kleiman of Bro Bible.

"This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position."

Even on different teams and with the desire to establish themselves as the best at their position, the RB fraternity proved to be a strong one — which included the rant from the 2019 All-Pro McCaffrey. The 49er wasn’t the only one who got vocal about the current state of the backfield spot.

There was one other post intertwined with the running back contract news that ignited some strong responses from a trio of backfield stars.

It was set off by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, who posted what he believes is now the current value of the RB position:

Been saying it for years: 1. Draft a RB

Been saying it for years: 1. Draft a RB
2. Play the RB …if he's good… 3. Franchise tag the RB ONE TIME …and then… 1. Draft a RB…

But along came some detractors…beginning with the NFL’s last 2,000-yard rusher from 2020 and three-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

“At this point, just take the RB position out the game then. The ones that want to be great and work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization, just seems like it don’t even matter,” Henry said to Miller before concluding with, “I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve.”

Henry wasn’t the only backfield standout who strongly opposed Miller’s theory. Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, who came off his best season as a running/receiving threat, used the word “trash” in his response to the draft analyst.

“This is the kind of trash that has artificially devalued one of the most important positions in the game. Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets. I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag,” Ekeler said.

Miller, though, responded to Ekeler including luring in the Bolt star’s rival the Kansas City Chiefs into his point.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl with no receivers having over 1000 yards and a starting RB drafted in Round 7. Having a great RB is valuable but there's a question of what that value is. I didn't make the rules. I'm just pointing them out.

Lastly, Indianapolis Colts 2021 Pro Bowl back Jonathan Taylor decided to re-edit Miller’s post:

1. If you're good enough, they'll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you'll succeed. …If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization …and then… Doesn't matter, you're a RB

Ex-49ers Defender Also Chimes in

There was even one ally across the line of scrimmage for these running backs. And he’s former 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu.

The long defensive end, who’s now entering season one of his two-year deal with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, gave this response to the ESPN personality.

“That’s tough to say that Matt some of these guys deserves deals too, they’ve proven themselves,” Omenihu stated.

Miller, though, wasn’t arguing with Omenihu’s take and slightly took the side of the former 49ers edge rusher.

“I agree and wish it were different. But the NFL pays for what you will do versus what you’ve done,” Miller said.