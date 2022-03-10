Colin Kaepernick’s Comeback Gets Surprise Update from Adam Schefter

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, but that doesn’t mean he’s still not working to return.

Kaepernick was one of the most prominent players in the league due to leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and then for taking a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness against racial violence and police brutality.

He became a free agent in 2017 as head coach Kyle Shanahan took over in Santa Clara, California, and has not been signed to a team since. He has remained vocal in social justice activities and protests, but besides a singular workout with seven NFL teams in 2019 per Yahoo, there hasn’t been any substantial public interest from the league’s franchises.

But on March 10, Kaepernick made waves as the former Nevada Wolfpack QB shared video of a workout and sent a simple message of “still working.”

At 34-years-old, it’s hard to think that Kaepernick has much time left in terms of playing at a high level in the NFL. He does have the benefit of not having the wear-and-tear of the past five seasons, although the other side of that coin is that he’s not competitively fresh.

Adam Schefter Adds Info to Workout Video

On top of Kaepernick’s video, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed more details behind the quarterback’s recent work. According to Schefter, the former 49ers star is in as great as shape as ever.

“Colin Kaepernick is still working out,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “And is said to be, in the words of one source, ‘in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.’”

Reading between the lines on Schefter’s Tweet makes it fairly clear that the quote comes from a publicist, agent or at least a person in Kaepernick’s camp. So, take it with a grain of salt, but even after five NFL seasons passing without the quarterback playing a snap, his numbers and proven ability are still hard to deny.

As PFR shows, 12271 career passing yards, a 72-30 TD-to-INT ratio and a 59.8% career completion rate are all numbers that warrant a look, at least for a backup. However, the time gap may have grown too large at this point for some or most teams.

49ers Rival Expresses Regret Over Not Signing Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks expressed interest in the former San Francisco QB shortly after he was released in 2017, but did not sign him. Three years later in 2020, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll explained why they didn’t sign Kaepernick.

Per NBC Sports, the Seahawks didn’t bring him on the roster espite taking a look at him, with Carroll explaining that it didn’t feel right to sign a player they thought was “so obviously a starter” as a backup to then-QB Russell Wilson.

Now, Wilson is gone and the Seahawks need a QB. They join the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers in the free agent market, so this could be the moment Kaepernick gets an opportunity to make his NFL return.