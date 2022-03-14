Colin Kaepernick Practices with Seahawks Star Amid Comeback Talk [LOOK]

As the San Francisco 49ers figure out what to do in free agency, it appears as if former quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working with an NFC West rival.

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade saga and what comes next for Trey Lance has been the top priority for 49ers fans this offseason. However, as the first day of the legal tampering window begins, there doesn’t appear to be much progress on the Garoppolo front.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick has been planting the seeds that he is still ready to play in the NFL. The former 49er has not played in the league since his release in 2017, which came after a season in which he sparked a movement of players protesting racial injustice.

The latest update comes in the form of a video initially shared on Kaepernick’s Instagram Live, which shows the former Nevada Wolfpack star and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett practicing together.

It’s easy to jump to conclusions here, as the Seahawks have recently traded longtime QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and now have a void at quarterback. However, it still feels as if Kaepernick’s return to the NFL has a long way to go.

Adam Schefter Update on Kaepernick Comeback

On March 10, Kaepernick initially made waves by sharing a video from a recent workout. Like in the clip of him and Lockett practicing together Kaepernick appears to have maintained his body over the course of the recent NFL season and is still looking for a shot.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter added to the buzz with an update on the same day. According to Schefter, the now 34-year-old player is as in good as shape as ever, despite passing the six-year anniversary of when he was released by the 49ers.

“Colin Kaepernick is still working out,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “And is said to be, in the words of one source, ‘in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready [to] play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.’”

It’s hard to imagine Kaepernick coming back as a starter in the NFL, but he could be an answer for teams that have a hole to fill and need a strong option as competition or as a backup.

How Former 49ers QB and Current Seahawks Star Met Up

Lockett and Kaepernick did not come out of the blue. Rather, Lockett answered the call that Kaepernick put out earlier this weekend. After the initial workout video, Kaepernick asked if any “professional route runners” wanted to meet and work together.

Lockett answered quickly, just ten minutes after the quarterback’s tweet.

“Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you!” Lockett responded.

That wasn’t just talk from the former 49ers star, who apparently synced up with the Seahawks receiver quickly after, as his follow-up Tweet and video show.

“Love to you and your brother! I’ll be there tomorrow. I’ll dm you to coordinate,” Kaepernick Tweeted.

So, not a clear connection between the Seahawks and Kaepernick, but the two sides are familiar with each other. The only solo workout the quarterback has received since his 2017 release from the 49ers was with Seattle that same offseason.