Raiders Owner Talks with Colin Kaepernick, ‘Would Welcome Him’ as Team’s QB

It has been six years since Colin Kaepernick last played for the San Francisco 49ers, but things are starting to pick up steam for the QB, especially through the Las Vegas Raiders.

Over the past month or so, Kaepernick has been touring the country and working out with current NFL talent as well as former NFL and college players. His workouts and social media posts have not currently earned the former QB a spot anywhere, but Raiders owner Mark Davis says he would welcome Kaepernick to his team.

The former Nevada Wolfpack star has not played since the 2016 season, when he and other NFL players began protesting racial injustice and police brutality in the United States by sitting and then kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem.

Now, Davis is saying he’s open to signing the 34-year-old if his team’s front office deems it to be the right move.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said, according to NBC Sports’ Monte Poole. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Raiders Owner Now Open to Kaepernick’s Message

Besides expressing an openness to sign the former 49ers star, Davis also revealed that he initially didn’t understand the thought process behind kneeling or the message.

Years and conversations later, the Raiders owner says he’s appreciative of Kaepernick’s message while also sharing that the two have spoken directly.

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis explained. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it… I understand where he was coming from. He’s got a message for society as a whole.”

Whether or not Davis’ and Kaepernick’s private conversations will even translate to a roster spot remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the Raiders owner is backing the QB.

Ex-49ers QB’s Latest Workout

As mentioned above, Kaepernick has been traversing the United States in order to work out with pass catchers and put more of his current-year body on film. At 34, Kaepernick is in the final stages of his NFL career, even with a five-season rest.

On April 14, Kaepernick shared a video of him working out in Florida, where he met up with several notable NFL names, both past and present.

“Huge thanks to @God_Son80, @David_Njoku80, @GoldFeetFormula,@BMarshall, @FabianGuerra_86, @_TheDreamIsHere, @Charles_Njoku3, @MichaelVick, @ochocinco, @HOAPerformance, @IAMATHLETEpod & the squad in Broward County, FL!” Kaepernick wrote.

Jarvis Landry and David Njoku stand out in terms of active players, but Brandon Marshall, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Michael Vick stopping by to watch and help out makes for a pretty cool interaction as well. Imagine if those three had played together during their overlapping years in the league.