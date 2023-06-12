49ers Starter With ‘Above Average’ Nastiness Named to All-Breakout Team

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need to turn to some “above average” nastiness to fill one important position on the field in 2023, which also has one analyst believing it’ll lead to a breakout season for the incoming starter.

Before he was drafted, Colton McKivitz was knocked for what was called “below-average” arm length but had a nasty streak attached to him to compensate for it. Three years after that nfl.com draft evaluation by Lance Zierlein, McKivitz now faces the task of replacing a valuable right tackle presence who signed an $87.5 million deal during the 2023 offseason.

Count Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus on Monday, June 12 as one who believes McKivitz is the guy on the 49ers ready for a breakthrough — naming the fourth-year veteran as a member of the 2023 All-Breakout Team by PFF.

Wyman believes the 49ers already have faith instilled onto their projected 6-foot-6 right tackle, by virtue of not addressing a possible replacement for McGlinchey in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, McKivitz is anticipated to be involved in an underrated position battle with one veteran.

“After Mike McGlinchey left to join the Denver Broncos in free agency, the 49ers had a hole to fill at right tackle. Yet, with their nine draft picks, not one was used on an offensive lineman, let alone a tackle,” Wyman wrote. “This leaves the door open for a competition for the starting right tackle job between Matt Pryor, who spent the last two seasons in Indianapolis, and 2020 fifth-rounder McKivitz.”

Why McGlinchey Holds the Edge for RT Spot

For starters, the 49ers will need some pass blocking consistency and an additional mean streak to protect a QB room that saw four injuries last season…which led to Christian McCaffrey being labeled an emergency quarterback during the NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wyman states the taller 6-foot-7 Pryor isn’t the guy to protect Brock Purdy, Trey Lance or Sam Darnold on a starter basis moving forward, even though Pryor has had more snaps and starts at past places.

“Pryor has much more starting experience, but he’s coming off a season where he put up a 44.9 overall grade, including a 40.8 pass-blocking grade,” Wyman wrote.

Wyman dialed in on one game that caught his attention and did enough to persuade him that McKivitz is the better option.

“McKivitz only really got significant playing time in Week 4 of the 2022 season, but he played pretty well against a difficult pass rush, putting up an 87.3 pass-blocking grade while surrendering zero pressures,” Wyman said, which was the 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams when McKivitz filled for Trent Williams.

Wyman concluded with: “Don’t be too surprised if you see McKivitz take the majority of the snaps at right tackle for the 49ers this season.”

Clips Point to McKivitz Being the Right Fit

Barring injury during minicamp or training camp, the right tackle is McKivitz’s job to lose.

And past clips broken down by The Football Scout on You Tube point to the 49ers being in great hands with McKivitz filling for McGlinchey.

The first clip shows McKivitz accomplishing what’s become an annual hard task for offensive linemen: blocking Aaron Donald. McKivitz, despite coming up too high, still does enough to win the battle by swinging his hips then staying squared long enough to give the 49ers some running room. The second clip involves pass protection and McKivitz countering a hand swipe. He draws Justin Hollins who attempts a swipe move to shed past McKivitz. But, the 49er gets vertical and readjusts his hands to hold off Hollins’ rush, which ended in a reception for first down.

But the nastiness that made him a fifth round selection by the 49ers was on display in this clip. McKivitz, in bouncer-like fashion, powerfully shoves 290-pound Manny Jones out the way for a 12-yard gain.

McKivitz has starter experience before. That experience, combined with his nasty streak, has earned him the breakout label on the Niners.