49ers Fan in Coma After Apparent Attack at SoFi Stadium

During the San Francisco 49ers’ trip to SoFi Stadium, an attack on 40-year-old Oakland native Daniel Luna has forced the man into a medically-induced coma.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Inglewood Police Department is investigating after the Niners fan was found “severely injured” in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium during the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on January 30. Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics found Luna at about 4 p.m. local time, which was around 30 minutes after kickoff.

The report states that Luna is currently at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and that police have referred to it as a medically-induced coma. Per the Times, emergency room staff contacted police after wounds indicated that Luna was attacked.

Police Speak on 49ers Fan’s Incident

Lt. Geoffrey Meeks of the Inglewood Police Department spoke about the incident, providing a little more detail on how Luna was apparently assaulted.

“[Hospital staff] believe he suffered from an assault at the stadium to his upper body and facial area,” Meeks said.

Meeks then made a statement of intent that solving what happened is a priority for his department.

“We are relying heavily on video to try to identify the people involved,” he said. “We are going to leave no stone unturned.”

Meeks also mentioned that SoFi Stadium officials are working with police to figure out what happened. However, he stated that police “have not come across any information” that the incident happened because Luna supports the 49ers.

The LA Times said that a spokeswoman for the stadium initially declined to comment on the 49ers fan’s case. The stadium did release a statement on the attack on Thursday, February 3.

“We are aware and saddened by the incident. Our thoughts are with Mr. Luna’s friends and family during this difficult time. We are working with law enforcement officials in their investigation.”

Background on Luna

The Times’ report included background on the 40-year-old 49ers fan, stating that he was raised in the Bay Area. Currently, he owns a Peruvian restaurant called Mistura in Oakland. The restaurant’s website states: “Sorry we’re temporarily closed but will be back soon.”

Luna is married, but his wife turned down speaking for the Times’ report due to emotion. She is currently at the hospital with Luna.

However, Vernon Hill, friend of the 49ers fan did speak on the record, explaining a bit of the context for his possible assault.

Luna was planning to attend the game with a group of friends, but that group cancelled. Luna went on with the trip alone instead. Hill also says that Luna typically takes photos from events like the game and shares them with family and friends, but they did not receive any that afternoon or night.

Hill added that Luna’s wallet and other belongings such as his phone and watch were still with him when he was taken to the hospital. This is a detail he says that rules it out being a mugging. Per the LA Times’ report, that was not confirmed by police.