NFC Team Terminated 4 Contracts, Clearing Room for Ex-49ers WR: Report

The Atlanta Falcons were once thought of as a possible suitor for Deebo Samuel by various analysts during a time the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver was requesting a trade.

Samuel has since become a $73.5 million All-Pro and expected to once again continue the dynamics he provided for S.F. from 2021.

The NFC South team, however, still found a way to add someone via the 49ers on Wednesday, August 17. And it came before a day the team announced four roster cuts to help clear room for the signing to take place.

Former 49er Reunites With College Teammate in Atlanta

Via the league’s transaction wire, the Falcons signed recently waived wide receiver KeeSean Johnson.

The Falcons announced the signing at 12:18 p.m. Pacific on their Twitter page.

OFFICIAL: We have signed KeeSean Johnson. pic.twitter.com/J5xpjWjmps — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 17, 2022

Johnson was among the 49ers’ roster deadline waives before the roster cutoff on Tuesday, August 16 where teams must downsize to 85 players.

Even Johnson’s alma mater Fresno State chimed in on the Falcons’ signing — reminding NFL fans that Johnson will reunite with Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker.

The @AtlantaFalcons have 'Dogs on both sides of the ball now 👀 Do your thing, @JohnsonKeesean🤝 #BulldogBornBulldogBred https://t.co/bcI99tfJ8T — Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) August 17, 2022

Both Johnson and Walker were on the Bulldogs team that won the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl against an Arizona State team that featured future 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Their win also came a season before undrafted 49ers center Dohnovan West arrived to the Sun Devils.

Johnson managed to squeeze in one last highlight in a 49ers uniform, plus near his native home town of East Palo Alto: A two-point conversion catch. That two-yard score was his only grab of the August 12 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers.

But again, his addition came at the expense of the Falcons clearing some roster room by terminating contracts. And ironically, all four have a tie-in to either the Bay Area or the 49ers.

Who Helped Make Way for Johnson Addition

Noted by Heavy on Falcons reporter Kelsey Kramer, the Falcons released four players on the eve of the 85-man roster deadline. One of them happens to be a former 49er. They were:

Tucker Fisk: The tight end and son of former NFL player Jason Fisk played collegiately near the 49ers at Stanford.

Rashad Smith: The inside linebacker had a brief stop in the Bay Area — in the 2021 season with the 49ers by joining their practice squad on September 3. Smith, however, lasted just one week and was released.

Seth Vernon: The punter had his first college stop at Santa Rosa Junior College, located an hour and 50 minutes north of the 49ers’ Santa Clara home base. Vernon transferred to Portland State before signing a UDFA deal with Atlanta after the 2022 draft.

Tre Webb: While Webb played his last college football season with Montana State alongside Los Angeles Rams rookie Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy, Webb got his first college start at the university located less than 10 miles south from Levi’s Stadium — San Jose State. Webb helped spearhead the Spartans’ 2020 Mountain West Conference title winning season.

Johnson Has Ties to NFL All-Pro WR

Johnson got the brief chance to play alongside Samuel and Aiyuk. But he has ties to another All-Pro wide receiver who shares the “EPA” connection.

He’s connected to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver and five-time Pro Bowl selection and past East Palo Alto resident Davante Adams. Johnson followed in Adams’ footsteps at Palo Alto High School, establishing himself as a standout prep wide receiver where he caught 14 touchdowns in his senior season.

Johnson would eventually surpass the reception totals Adams delivered in the Central Valley, catching 275 career passes (Adams delivered 233) and racking up 3,463 yards with 24 touchdowns.