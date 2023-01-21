49ers Opponent Makes Abrupt Change on Defense, Waives Ex-$7 Million DB

With one day left before the next installment of the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys playoff rivalry, the latter wound up making one abrupt change on Saturday, January 21, involving a former $7 million cornerback they signed during December.

First reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are waiving Trayvon Mullen, who was originally brought in on December 14. Gehlken included the waive was made to clear room for an offensive lineman elevation for the NFC Divisional contest.

“Cowboys are signing G/T Aviante Collins to the 53-man roster, a person familiar with the decision said. He earned opportunity on practice squad. CB Trayvon Mullen waived in a corresponding move,” Gehlken reported.

Gehlken adds that veteran Xavier Rhodes is being elevated to the active roster before the 49ers game, which points to Dallas throwing in the former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection to counter Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and company.

Mullen Struggled in Dallas, Now to Play for 4th NFL Team

Mullen was once a second round selection for the Oakland Raiders who signed a four-year, $7,259,146 after starring at Clemson. With the Cowboys, he had a base salary of $2,540,000 per Sportrac.

But he’ll now search for his fourth NFL home since 2019 as he had a previous stop with the Arizona Cardinals before his arrival to Dallas. He suited up in six games for the Cards before being let go.

Mullen never found his footing in the Cowboys secondary. His lone action came against the Washington Commanders in the season finale. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was given a lowly 31.1 coverage grade by Pro Football Focus in the 26-6 loss.

He did not receive any action in the Super Wild Card Weekend romp of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie DaRon Bland, safety/cornerback Isreal Mukuamu, Jayron Kearse and Trevon Diggs were the cornerback rotation who all played more than 37 snaps. Rhodes also saw brief action on 24 defensive plays.

49ers & Cowboys Will Have Intriguing Receiver vs. Secondary Battle

Had Mullen seen action at Levi’s Stadium, it would’ve been likely that Kyle Shanahan would’ve gotten Purdy to pick on him and test the cornerback. But who on the Cowboys is considered a defender worth picking on for Shanahan and the Niners?

While Bland has put together a surprise rookie season for Dallas by leading the team in interceptions as a rookie fifth rounder, Joe Fragano of Clutch Points on Thursday, January 19 wrote he hasn’t been good enough to compensate for the Cowboys’ lack of consistency in the secondary.

“The secret is out on DaRon Bland. The Fresno State product generated Defensive Rookie of the Year rumblings for himself this season in spite of not making consecutive starts until Week 12 and 13. Bland has been exceptional but not good enough to cover up the inadequacies in Dallas’ secondary created by inexperience and injury,” Fragano wrote, who pointed out Bland, Mukuamu and Rhodes as the “X-Factors” for Dallas.

The rookie is likely to see his share of crossing paths with Samuel and McCaffrey in the slot. Perhaps Shanahan additionally tests him with Brandon Aiyuk. Bland surrendered 98 yards on eight receptions to Tom Brady per PFF including 62 to Julio Jones. Dallas could also be without Kearse, who has been listed as questionable for the game with a left knee injury. Kearse had the red zone pick against Brady in the playoff win.

Meanwhile, Diggs versus Aiyuk is likely to have a new chapter. Diggs surrendered three first downs to perennial Pro Bowler Mike Evans for a combined 43 yards last week per PFF.

Mukuamu, who’s more of a natural free safety, allowed three catches for 32 yards to the Bucs’ Chris Godwin in the 17-point win. He’s likely to handle slot cornerback duties with McCaffrey and Samuel on the other side.

If there’s a proverbial “X-Factor” in the 49ers’ passing game, it’s their tallest WR option un 6-foot-3 Jauan Jennings. He averaged 20.5 yards per catch on his two receptions in the 41-23 rout of the Seahawks. He caught three passes for 29 yards in last year’s win over Dallas.