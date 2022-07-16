Ex-49ers QB: ‘Very Possible’ NFC East Team Trades for Jimmy Garoppolo

All four NFC East teams have their starting quarterbacks in place, especially one team that was once thought of as a possible suitor for Jimmy Garoppolo but instead traded for Carson Wentz (Washington).

But there’s still the possibility of the San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback being shipped over to that side of the NFL as noted by former first overall pick and Ex-49er David Carr.

What Carr Revealed

The former 2002 first overall pick, who played for the 49ers in 2010, shared on the Friday, July 15 edition of NFL Total Access that it is “very possible” the New York Giants become the team that pulls off a preseason trade for Garoppolo.

David Carr says it's "very possible" the Giants could trade for Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/gksg7empGU — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) July 16, 2022

Carr, who backed up Eli Manning during the Giants’ Super Bowl 46 title run, points to how Daniel Jones is the reason why the Giants could consider acquiring Garoppolo via trade.

“So, I honestly initially thought that [Giants head coach] Brian [Daboll] would make a move for Mitchell Trubisky when he was available,” Carr said on NFL Network. “And for that reason: Because you don’t necessarily know what you have in Daniel Jones. And you’re coming in, you’re a fresh new head coach, you don’t know if Daniel’s the guy. You didn’t draft him. You didn’t bring him in there. You just kinda, you have to use him. So, I thought they’d make a move for him (Trubisky). They didn’t.”

In New York, the jury is still out on Jones among N.Y media and Giants fans. Jones is yet to play an entire season due to injuries since his arrival to the league in 2019. While Jones had a solid rookie season numbers wise with 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 3,027 yards in 12 starts, he still went 3-9 as a starter. Since then, Jones has never played a full regular season and has thrown a combined 21 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions while also currently having a 12-25 career NFL record per Pro Football Reference.

One ‘Issue’ Remains on Garoppolo’s Side

There is still one dilemma facing both Jimmy G and the 49ers as 2022 training camp nears: The current state of Garoppolo’s surgically repaired shoulder and how healthy he really is.

“Now, with Jimmy, I think the issue is his shoulder,” Carr continued. “No one really knows.”

But the shoulder isn’t the only ailment that has plagued Garoppolo in his NFL career. Like Jones, Garoppolo has also had trouble with playing a full season — with his lone non-injury year being the 2019 NFC title run with the 49ers. That was also the season Jimmy G posted career-high numbers across the board. Garoppolo has had to overcome a torn ACL and ankle injury in his nine-season career.

Carr, who played with Alex Smith and two head coaches in Mike Singletary (fired before the season ended) and Jim Tomsula at S.F., gave his predicted timeframe of a possible Garoppolo deal.

“I think what teams are gonna do is they’re gonna wait until the first or second preseason game, if Jimmy gets in in San Francisco, and just kind of see. Does he look healthy? And I think that’s when you might see the Giants make a move — or another team make a move for Jimmy,” Carr said. “Because Jimmy G can win some games for somebody. He absolutely still can play at a high level. He won a lot of games in San Francisco. I think the only issue is just his health.”

Carr concludes: “If he’s healthy, then very possibly the Giants could make a move for him.”