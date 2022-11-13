Superstar Pro Bowl Talent Has Set Deadline for 49ers to Make an Offer

The race to land Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. has taken a new turn — and the San Francisco 49ers are linked to the final stretch.

The Super Bowl 56 champion, who had been a free agent and spent time rehabbing his torn ACL from that February 13, 2022 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, hopes to be signed by someone by the end of the month according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Beckham wants to play for a contender,” Schefter wrote in his Saturday, November 12 report. “And league sources are predicting that his eventual compensation package could be similar on a prorated basis to some of the free agent deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers such as Chris Godwin [Tampa Bay Buccaneers] and Mike Williams [Los Angeles Chargers], each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year.”

And per Schefter, the 49ers are in the five-team race to land Beckham.

Who Else is Involved in OBJ’s Services

Along with the 49ers, here’s who else is in the running for OBJ according to Schefter:

Dallas: The Cowboys ramped up their courting through Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons sending an NFSW tweet trying to get him over to Dallas. Fellow All-Pro CeeDee Lamb is another who chimed in about the possibility of teaming with OBJ.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on Odell Beckham Jr.: “That’s my boy. I’m a fan of Odell. Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense? “I feel like we had three No. 1 WRs my rookie year. Why not get back to that?” pic.twitter.com/Yy7VfiWJhw — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 10, 2022

Buffalo: Since the offseason, the Bills’ Von Miller has been recruiting his past Rams teammate and longtime friend heavily over to the “Bills Mafia.” However, with Dallas in the fold, Beckham’s odds to head to Buffalo have lessened.

Kansas City: The Chiefs have been mentioned as a possibility for awhile. The thoughts of OBJ playing in an offense constructed by Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes firing the football around has enticed football fans, especially those in “Chiefs Kingdom.” The Chiefs ranking first in passing yardage could be another strong selling point for Beckham.

New York Giants: The Giants have become a surprising re-emergence in recent weeks, considering how the relationship between the organization and OBJ soured which led to Beckham’s departure for Cleveland. But now? The Giants have been one of the league’s best surprises at 6-2 overall and recently sent Pro Bowl WR Kadarius Toney to K.C. before the trade deadline. Beckham can also help bolster a passing offense that’s 29th in yardage as they continue their playoff push. Beckham even reacted to a Giant fan’s tweet on November 10.

No lie! That’s tuffff… u kno what I want for the city more than any where else — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 11, 2022

As for the 49ers, luring Beckham further adds to the star power the 49ers have snatched during the season after scoring big via the Christian McCaffrey trade. The Niners being a “yards after catch,” or “YAC” type offense could be another enticing offer for OBJ. Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported during the 49ers’ bye week of November 6 that he expects them to be in a “bidding war” with other teams.

Inside Scoop with @NFLonFOX – Week 8! Scoopage on @obj‘s recovery & teams expected to be interested, why @brandincooks’s contract made him untradeable, and the @packers attempting to trade for receiving weapons. pic.twitter.com/8a7rNdpfIr — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 6, 2022

What Else is OBJ Seeking?

Along with playing for a contender, Beckham sounds like he doesn’t want to be perceived as a rental player for his next team — another words only come in for a year and then re-enter free agency.

“Teams also believe Beckham is looking for a multiyear deal, which could potentially give them additional flexibility in structuring a deal that would work for both the free agent receiver and his new club,” Schefter wrote.

Lastly, how healthy is Beckham following his knee rehab?

“Beckham also is nearly ready to play, as Dr. Neal ElAttrache — the doctor who performed the surgery on his injured knee — is prepared to clear him for all activities,” Schefter included.