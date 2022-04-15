49ers Star Deebo Samuel Calls Out Death Threats from Fans in New Video

Amid reported contract negotiations and trade rumors, San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel is stating that fans have begun to send death threats and hate his way.

Since his arrival in San Francisco in 2019, Samuel has been a dynamic weapon for the 49ers. After playing an understated role in 2019 and missing time in 2020 due to injury, Samuel exploded for an All-Pro season in 2021.

Understandably, the former South Carolina Gamecock wants to get paid. Rumors and reports have swirled around the situation, which has apparently led to Deebo speaking out on the hate he has received on social media.

@OurSf49ers_ recorded the since-deleted post and shared it to their Twitter account.

“Hey for all y’all fans that are sending DMs and death threats and racial stuff, that don’t bother me. It don’t,” Samuel said. “Y’all were the same ones that was just hoo-rahing and ‘Go Deebo’ and…. Now y’all want to send death threats and all this racial stuff y’all got, it don’t bother me, bro. I’m cool, I’m chilling, I’m happy.”

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel says he’s “Chillin,” despite fans switching up on him and sending death threats to him as he goes through contract negotiations 👀 pic.twitter.com/7L3x1dxlKx — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) April 15, 2022

It’s awful that Deebo has to even worry about these threats at all, but it is commendable that he’s addressing it and staying above it in his response.

49ers Insider Identifies Key Deadline

49ers fans ought to be encouraging Deebo to stick around and sign the deal rather than harming him through their words, especially considering the potential time frame San Francisco is working in.

The Athletic reporter Tim Kawakami recently broke down what he believes is a “deadline” for the 49ers should they decide on a future without Deebo.

“If the 49ers aren’t prepared to eventually pay Deebo at or near the top of the WR market,” Kawakami wrote on April 14. “I believe he’ll be traded before April 28, the first round of the draft, for a package that would include a first-round pick in this draft that the 49ers would immediately use on a WR.”

However, the insider also said he doesn’t “expect” that to be how things shake out. The 49ers have no reason not to pay Samuel considering his elite production and how integral he is to the offense in both the passing and rushing games.

Samuel’s Career Taking Off

Samuel’s stock has never been higher, and that’s as much reason to keep him rather than trade him. There’s not another player in the NFL that did what he did last year.

Deebo caught six receiving touchdowns and earned eight rushing touchdowns, while racking up 1770 total yards on the ground and in the air. Further, his 18.2 yards per reception led the NFL in 2021, proving that he’s not a touch merchant at all.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s creative and innovative offense hinges on having explosive and multi-talented players to scheme open. Deebo is the definition of both of those traits, and it’s clear he deserves a monster contract when he gets paid.

Now, the attention shifts toward whether or not that will be from the 49ers or with a new team via a trade. Either way, the mark of fans sending death threats and racial hate is a black mark on the whole saga.