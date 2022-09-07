49ers’ Deebo Samuel Praises Retired WR With 2 Pro Bowl Appearances

After spending the entire offseason as a free agent, former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders finally announced what his plans are for the 2022 season: Retirement.

Sanders, who played 12 seasons in the league and played an integral role with the 49ers‘ aerial game during their run to Super Bowl 54, took to his personal Instagram page to announce his decision to walk away from the league.

“I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League,” Sanders wrote on Instagram, while clips of his playing days including his time with the 49ers flashed in a video reel he posted. “I had one hell of a ride. Three Super Bowl appearances, multiple Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl champion. I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well which is why I’m happy with my decision.”

Sanders was mentioned as a “free agent the Browns must pursue” by Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill on Monday, September 5. Heavy’s J.R. De Groote wrote how Sanders “could be a nice piece” alongside Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, rookie David Bell and Anthony Schwartz. But now, Sanders has called it a career.

Sanders twice played in the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, also the team he decided to retire with. He won Super Bowl 50 alongside Peyton Manning and the game’s Most Valuable Player Von Miller. Sanders also played in two Pro Bowls as a slot wide receiver.

One of his former teammates on the 49ers gave Sanders his own praise.

What Deebo Samuel Posted in Reaction to News

Deebo Samuel was only a rookie when Sanders provided an extra set of hands for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers in 2019. That would be Sanders’ only season with the 49ers.

Still, the 2021 All-Pro Samuel felt the impact of Sanders inside the 49ers’ locker room that season. Samuel took to his own Instagram page to give Sanders his roses.

“Greatness brother,” was part of Samuel’s caption in his own Instagram story directed toward the 5-foot-11, 180-pound veteran wide receiver.

#49ers Deebo Samuel shows respect to Emmanuel Sanders as he announced his retirement ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/UNznibGSte — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 7, 2022

Samuel & Sanders Together

While they only tag teamed on the receiving end for just 13 games including playoffs and the Super Bowl, the two slot wideouts were a dynamic pair together.

Sanders played his first 49ers game on October 27, 2019 in the 51-13 romp of the Carolina Panthers. He caught four passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown. But the next game saw a numbers spike: Seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown in the 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Per Pro Football Reference, Sanders delivered two 100-yard outings and produced five games of hauling in three catches or more for a run-heavy 49ers attack. His best statistical outing was a seven-catch, 157-yard, one touchdown day against the New Orleans Saints. But one of his plays involved a non-route running play on his hand, plus using his right hand for a different reason:

Sanders went on to score more touchdowns with the 49ers than the Broncos that season. His three touchdown receptions matched Samuel’s total, but collectively the duo combined for 93 catches for 1,304 yards. Sanders eventually made his way to the Saints the following season. He last appeared with the Buffalo Bills — where he caught 42 passes for 626 yards and four touchdowns.

“To everyone who supported me throughout my career…thank you! To every organization that I played for…thank you! To all my teammates and coaches…thank you! To my family and friends…thank you!” Sanders posted. “I came a long way from the small town of Bellville, Texas. I was just a kid chasing after a dream and I caught it! God is the greatest!”