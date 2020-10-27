49ers Reveal Status of Deebo Samuel, Jeff Wilson & Others vs. Seahawks

Stop us if you have heard this before, the San Francisco 49ers will be short-handed again this week as the team takes on their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan already revealed Deebo Samuel will not play in Week 8 against the Seahawks.

The Niners will also have an additional roster spot with Jeff Wilson Jr. headed to the injured list, meaning he will be sidelined for at least the next three weeks. Shanahan noted that the team is expecting Wilson to be out for about one month. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that Samuel is expected to miss Week 9 as well given the short week.

“49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring strain) will be out this week and most likely against Green Bay also and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) will go to injured reserve later this week,” Wagoner noted on Twitter. “For what it’s worth, Shanahan made it sound like Deebo might have been able to play in Week 9 if the #49ers weren’t playing on Thursday night next week. Offers a bit of a glimpse into a possible timeframe for a return.”

George Kittle on Jeff Wilson: The RB ‘Goes to a Dark Place Before Every Single Game’

Wilson’s injury is particularly disappointing as Raheem Mostert is already on the injured list. The running back had 17 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns prior to leaving the game against the Patriots with an ankle injury. 49ers tight end George Kittle praised Wilson’s performance noting he goes to “dark places” before taking the field.

“﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ goes to a dark place before every single game,” Kittle explained, per 49ers.com. “It is different than it is in practice. You can tell he is angry. He attacks it. He wants contact, he deals contact. He delivers pain. It is awesome. You can just see it in his eyes. He is a totally different person, the way he runs. It is crazy. I love being on the field with Jeff Wilson. The way he carries the football, the way he makes people look at him after he is tackled. He is an absolute monster.”

Tevin Coleman Could Return vs. Seahawks

The Niners could get a bit of a boost to help at running back as Shanahan indicated there is a chance Tevin Coleman could play against the Seahawks. If Coleman is unable to make it back, we can expect some combination of JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon in the backfield against Seattle. Shanahan expects to know more about Coleman’s status by the end of the week.

“I’d be surprised if he gets out there fully for Wednesday, but I think that will be a later in the week decision,” Shanahan said, via 49ers.com.

Samuel has been a dynamic part of the Niners offense this season but has struggled to stay on the field. The wide receiver started the season on injured reserve, and Shanahan called Samuel a “huge part of our team.”

“Deebo is a huge part of our offense (and a) huge part of our team. When you have a threat of someone who can hurt you – whether it’s blocking, whether it’s catching or whether it’s running, it’s always an issue for defenses,” Shanahan added. “The physicality our receivers bring to the game, starting with Deebo, really helps our offense. We’ll miss him when he’s out, that’s for sure.”

