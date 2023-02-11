Deebo Samuel Joins 49ers’ Vineyard of Sour Grapes

The San Francisco 49ers are not one of the two teams set to face off in Super Bowl 57, but according to many of their players, they really should be, as if it wasn’t for Haason Reddick tearing Brock Purdy’s UCL in the first quarter of the NFC Championship game, they would surely have bested the current champs and would be preparing for a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.

The latest Niner to join into this chorus of anti-Eagles players is Deebo Samuel, who took a not-so-subtle shot at Philadelphia in an appearance on Mad Dog Radio for Siriusxm.

“Just look how well our defense was actually playing, keeping Jalen [Hurts] in the pocket, which he doesn’t like to do at all,” Samuel said via CBS Sports. “So the [Eagles] offense wasn’t doing anything. Our defense was doing what they were supposed to and I feel like if Brock was in as our quarterback and how our offense moves, I don’t think it would have been close.”

Though Samuel did specify that his comments are not “sour grapes” and that he’s just speaking based on what he’s seen from his squad during practice, his comments, when coupled with those of his teammates, have come together to form a vineyard of sorts that fans in Philadelphia have been clowning on for weeks.

Robbie Gould has a Hot Take on Jalen Hurts

Appearing on The 33rd Team, Robbie Gould was asked about the Eagles heading into the Super Bowl and provided a very interesting take on Philly’s third-year quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

“I think, from experience and talent, I like Kansas City over Philadelphia,” Gould said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And I’m not taking anything away from Philly, I think they’re a really good football team. Obviously you have to be a good football team to get there, and they’ve done it pretty convincingly. They haven’t really had to play, in the playoffs, a full game, right? So you get in a game where they’re down? Obviously if Kansas City gets up on them early, it might take them a little bit out of their game, their run plan, which I assume they’re going to try to get going first, to get Jalen Hurts going. But if you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you’re going to have a pretty solid day on defense.”

Despite only playing 15 regular season games for the Eagles in 2022, Hurts increased his numbers across the board statistically, finishing out the season with 3,701 passing yards on a completion percentage of 66.5 while throwing 22 touchdowns versus just six interceptions. Though he was sacked 38 times, Hurts picked up 760 yards on the ground, a slight downgrade from his 2021 production, but recorded a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns, which was tied for third in the NFL regardless of position. Considering Hurts was able to finish out the NFC Championship game with 275 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air, it’s clear his ability to play quarterback, even against the best defense in the NFL, is among the best in the NFL.

Even Christian McCaffrey Joined the San Francisco 49ers’ Chorus

In another world, Christian McCaffrey might have been a member of the Eagles, as Howie Roseman reportedly inquired about his services from the Carolina Panthers before he was traded to the Bay. Unfortunately for CMC, because he landed in San Francisco, he isn’t headed to the Super Bowl, and much like many of his teammates, he has feelings on the matter; feelings he decided to share with Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams.

“It’s really tough,” McCaffrey said via USA Today. “You don’t want to make excuses obviously. It just sucks because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game.”

“It’s a really good team that we played. But it feels like something got stolen from you.”

Will the Niners eventually collectively get over their loss in the NFC Championship game? Hopefully so; maybe the team needs to get together and work it out over Karaoke? If so, George Kittle may already have the perfect song for the occasion.