49ers’ Deebo Samuel Issues Warning to Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel believes his team would lasso the Dallas Cowboys again in a rematch.

“I don’t think [the Cowboys] want to see us again,” Samuel said during FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” podcast Tuesday, October 10. “It might be a little bit worse.”

San Francisco dominated Dallas 42-10 on a primetime national stage in Week 5 to move to 5-0. It marked the first time the 49ers went over 40 points in a game this season after scoring 30 or more the previous four contests, and this Niners’ best offensive performance came against a touted Cowboys defense.

“You never know who’s gonna go off,” Samuel told host Kay Adams. “You never know whose day it’s going to be. That’s why I love this team and how many people we have that can put the ball in the end zone.”

Cowboys/49ers rewatch and Kyle Shanahan is a master at creating design to get his guys open! 3rd & 14 Jauan Jennings clears out LVE and watch Deebo Samuel come across the middle of field and Purdy hits Samuel perfectly in between the defenders, just outstanding! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/2U9SAfAuyY — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) October 9, 2023

San Francisco delivered with the team’s largest margin of victory in the rivalry’s history on Sunday. The 49ers-Cowboys rivalry has featured numerous big regular season and playoff games, often coming down to the wire.

“We look at every game the same, but this game was a little different [because of] the history,” Samuel said. “But we can’t get too hyped or let our emotions get the best of us before the game.”

While neither team has won a Super Bowl in most of the players’ lifetime, the teams embraced the storied rivalry. That included banter before the game, and Samuel said his team took notes.

Deebo Samuel Goes After Micah Parsons’ Comment

Even after the defeat, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons declared his team wants a rematch in the playoffs during “The Edge with Micah Parsons” on Tuesday. Parsons also addressed 49ers tight end George Kittle’s NSFW t-shirt that he donned during the game.

“I just feel like he’s making it way more personal than it had to be,” Parsons said. “Kittle’s my guy, but I’m going to say this: Laugh now, cry later.”

“We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. … You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal,” Parsons added.

Samuel addressed that directly in his “Up & Adams” interview.

“I don’t know what we’re ‘trusting.’ He’s talking about ‘we trust,’ you know, ‘laugh now, cry later.’ I mean, I don’t think y’all wanna see us again,” Samuel added.

49ers Hold Decisive Edge Over Cowboys in NFC Race

San Francisco and Dallas met in the NFC Divisional Round last season, a 19-12 victory by the Niners in Santa Clara. The 49ers looked poised to obtain home field advantage again, but it may come down to a December showdown with the unbeaten defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles (5-0).

Even if the Eagles beat the 49ers, it likely wouldn’t be enough for the Cowboys to move ahead of the 49ers in the NFC playoff picture. Any 49ers-Cowboys rematch in January will likely happen by The Bay.