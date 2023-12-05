49ers’ Deebo Samuel Sends Message to Eagles

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel torched the Philadelphia Eagles with three touchdowns, and he still has more to say.

Samuel revealed if he wants to see another rematch in the NFC Championship Game for January 2024. The 49ers fell short last time they met in the title game, but San Francisco returned the favor with a 42-19 win in Week 13.

“I really don’t care who we playing,” Samuel told Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show” on Tuesday.

San Francisco (9-3) now needs to run the table and for the Eagles (10-2) to lose one more time to snatch the NFC’s top playoff seed and bye. Either way, the 49ers and Eagles could be on a collision course to the NFC Championship Game unless a big upset happens in the Wild Card or Divisional rounds.

Kyle Juszczyk on Deebo Samuel leading the way in Philly: “He's just electrifying. He’s a gamer and you know, that’s what he expected to do and went out there and did it. We love Deebo.” via: @957thegame pic.twitter.com/4epnxSNjRh — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 5, 2023

Philadelphia has the Dallas Cowboys (9-3), which nearly beat the Eagles last time in a 28-23 defeat. Samuel admitted to Adams what his team’s hopes are.

“We definitely want the Cowboys to win that game,” Samuel said. “At the end of the day, we’re fighting for the No. 1 seed.”

San Francisco will need to take care of business in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers won the last meeting 31-13 on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12.

“We know we got another tough task coming up this week with, you know, Seattle coming off a tough loss against the Cowboys, which they played an outstanding game against,” Samuel said.

“To be where we want to be, we know we just got to keep our foot on the gas. Just keep going,” Samuel added.

Deebo Samuel Admits Week 13 Game vs. Eagles Was ‘Different’

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy spilled the beans, Adams pointed out when it came to the Week 13 Eagles game meaning something for Samuel and company.

“Yeah, it was. But at the end of the day, you know, they beat us in the NFC Championship,” Samuel said “We knew what happened there, and you know, we didn’t have a fair chance, so … was just a little different.”

“And so , we went in there and … we kind of treated it like another game, but we knew it was a little bit more to this game because of what happened last year,” Samuel continued.

The 49ers couldn’t get the offense going after injuries to Purdy and former backup quarterback Josh Johnson in the NFC Championship Game. Things look drastically different in Week 13 as the 49ers offense took off with six-straight scoring drives.

“I think we had negative three yards. Probably the worst first quarter that we’ve ever had. But I know once we got settled in and we got to rolling and doing what we was planning to do, everything just started clicking,” Samuel said.

Deebo Samuel Weighs in on Brock Purdy’s MVP Chances

Purdy’s dominance has MVP talk ramping up, and Samuel address his chances.

“My boy No. 1 right now. It ain’t even up for debate, “Samuel said. “We got to go out here and continue to make plays for him, and I think he get the job done for us …. but I don’t think that’s his ideal goal.”

“I think at the end of the day as a whole, as a group as a, you know, as a team, we want to be … standing at the of the year holding the Lombardi Trophy,” Samuel concluded.