Deebo Samuel Calls Out Former 49ers Teammate Ahead of Huge Showdown

How quickly the focus shifts for the San Francisco 49ers in not even 24 hours after their shutout win over the New Orleans Saints.

One former 49ers star is the reason for that…which included a clap back from 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel on Monday, November 28.

‘Be Real With Yourself’

The forthcoming showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the 49ers on Sunday, December 4 becomes one of the more highly anticipated NFL contests for the final month of the year — and will likely involve some Super Bowl 57 chatter as both are in the playoff hunt.

Having past 49ers representation on the Miami side further fuels this matchup. And one of them has already helped spark this epic clash before the game.

Former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert spoke with GoLongTD.com’s Tyler Dunne about the 49ers in an article released before both teams hit the field for their respective Week 12 matchups on Saturday, November 26. Mostert, though, already found a way to spark the fire and desire for fans looking forward to Dolphins-49ers…which involved the former lead rusher throwing shade at his former team.

“We have way better talent here,” Mostert told Dunne. “It’s going to get spooky.”

Furthermore, Mostert appeared to have given quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a swipe.

“We have a quarterback,” Mostert said of Dolphins QB1 Tua Tagovailoa, “who can actually sling it.”

Mostert attempted to deny that he was dissing the QB who went to Super Bowl 54 with him on his personal Twitter account when the quote got out, saying he didn’t “dog” Garoppolo at all.

“What click bait. Not once did I dog Jimmy G in my interview. Did I praise our QB1?! Hell yeah I did!! But I also threw out compliments to my former QB. But hey let’s leave that part out…” Mostert tweeted.

But it looks like Samuel wasn’t buying it and clapped back at his former running back teammate.

Raheem be real with yourself 😂😂 — Deebo (@19problemz) November 28, 2022

Sunday will mark the first time Mostert and another former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson — traded on the league’s deadline day of November 1 — will return to Levi’s Stadium in front of the 49ers Faithful.

One More 49er Chimed in

Samuel wasn’t alone in tweeting ahead of the marquee showdown between AFC and NFC contenders.

Defensive end and part-time interior defender Charles Omenihu caught wind of what was said before the game. He took to his personal Twitter account to deliver this response:

“Someone thinking they gone run crazy on our defense is funny,” Omenihu posted.

The 49ers run defense came alive against a Saints offense featuring perennial Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara on Sunday in Santa Clara. Not only did the 49ers surrender just 96 rushing yards and an average of 2.9 yards per carry, but even when the Saints used Kamara as a receiver inside the red zone, Talanoa Hufanga and the Niners defense had other ideas:

Mostert sounds like he’s coming back to Levi’s with a lot of confidence in who surrounds him. However, his unit has struggled with consistency.

Miami, at 8-3 under former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, mustered just 66 ground-based yards in its win over the Houston Texans. The most team rushing yardage they’ve delivered was 137 on October 9 in the 40-17 loss to the New York Jets. The Dolphins also has the fifth-fewest rushing yards this season at 1,043. Mostert, meanwhile, leads the ground attack with 118 carries for 543 yards and three touchdowns.

Regardless, there’s an early word (or social media post) exchange between the former 49er and a 49ers All-Pro — already cranking up the heat for what is expected to be a fiery battle between two aspiring contenders.