NFL World, Fans React to ‘Disappointing’ Deebo Samuel Drama

“You a fake a** “fan” for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family — who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything!” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote.

Fans have even resorted to digging up an old tweet of Samuel’s that he made in March, which sparked rumors that the receiver might have been considering a move to Miami.

#Faithful

I train in Miami that’s why I asked for a realtor down there I’m not going nowhere……. Calm down — Deebo (@19problemz) March 10, 2022

The tweet has since been retweeted and quote tweeted following the April 20 bombshell.

Adding to the gossip surrounding the old tweet, some outlets, including Sports Illustrated, pointed out that former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is now the Miami Dolphins head coach.

“Samuel, who has spent this entire three-year career in McDaniel’s offensive system, flourished last season in his role as part-time route running, part-time ball carrier and full-time playmaker,” Sports Illustrated reported.

Wishful Thinking