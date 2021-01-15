Deebo Samuel Sounds Off on Nick Bosa for QB Star Trade Rumor

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is unhappy with the franchise after he was supposed to be included in the new hires but wasn’t when Houston brought on Nick Caserio as the new general manager without Watson’s input.

Now upset with his team, Watson has reportedly requested a trade and the San Francisco 49ers are a potential landing spot. But, it’s kind of a long shot since it would cost a lot of money.

Former Washington offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Ross Tucker joined 95.7 The Game’s Steiny, Guru, and Dibs where they talked traded rumors and he suggested the Niners offer up Nick Bosa in a package for Watson.

“If you can get Deshaun Watson, I think Bosa’s even touchable”, Tucker said. “I’m sure they don’t want to do it, and I’m sure they’d even rather give up picks, but as great as Nick is, you get a chance to get a top-five quarterback in the NFL, you have to do it.”

Niner’s wideout Deebo Samuel responded to Tucker’s comments via his Instagram story:

Deebo Samuel keeps it 💯 and says Nick Bosa is UNTOUCHABLE on his IG story in response to potentially trading him for Deshaun Watson 😤#49ers | #FTTB | H/T @957thegame pic.twitter.com/cWUgQzbGUH — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 13, 2021

Bosa Had A Disappointing 2020 Season

Bosa was injured in Week 2 against the New York Jets are MetLife Stadium in the first quarter. Soon after, it was announced that the second-year defensive lineman tore his ACL and would miss the rest of the season.

In 2019, Bosa was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after finishing with 47 tackles, 9 sacks, and 25 QB hits. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 86.7 for his rookie year which was the fourth-highest among rookie defenders since 2006.

Bosa’s absence was felt but defensive coordinator Robert Saleh figured managed without him but the pressure was weak. The Niners likely wouldn’t give up Bosa for Watson since they made it clear they already have their QB for 2021.

Niners Make It Clear They Want Jimmy G. in 2021

49ers GM John Lynch said he and head coach Kyle Shanahan have a lot of faith in Jimmy Garoppolo and think the Niners are most successful with him back front and center.

“I do wanna make it clear, and I think Kyle and I have been fairly transparent since we’ve been here, we have a lot of belief in Jimmy Garoppolo”, Lynch said on Tim Kawakami’s “The TK Show.” Where does that come from? It comes from the sample that we have, and when he’s been out there, we’ve been better. We’ve been successful.

“In addition to that, his teammates understand that. I’ve always believed leaders not only play at a high level, but they also make everyone else around them better. He’s had that quality on our team, I think he’s a good fit for what we do system-wise. Are there some areas he can improve on, sure, and we’ll always challenge him to do that. But we have liked working with him, and we’re excited to have him back.”

The 49ers claim they don’t need a QB but don’t cross Watson to the Niners completely off your list. Anything is possible.

