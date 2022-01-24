49ers’ Deebo Samuel Blasts Rams’ Ticket Plans for NFC Title Game

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers has come after the Los Angeles Rams three times during the month of January.

The first time was his epic game-changing plays he provided for the ‘Niners during their 27-24 comeback win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, January 9 — which saw Samuel rush for a touchdown and throw a touchdown pass to spark the rally inside the “Rams House.”

The second time involved the “Rams House:” Samuel joking that the Rams don’t have many fans.

I’m convinced that #49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel hates the Rams. I mean he wasn’t lying #FTTB pic.twitter.com/iSMPgrDRRc — WayneBreezie (@WayneBreezie) January 10, 2022

But the third time has sparked this reasoning: The original ticket plans for the upcoming NFC title game bout between the NFC West rivals on Sunday, January 30.

As noted in this Heavy on 49ers story, there was the report of the Rams purposely trying to turn away out-of-town fans for this contest before the final score of the Rams versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers contest played on Sunday, January 23 — meaning those from the Bay Area making the trek to Inglewood to cheer on the 49ers “will be canceled without notice” and not be given any refunds, first spotted by The Athletic’s David Lombardi:

It appears the Rams are already afraid that the 49ers will again make SoFi Stadium their home — they're trying to restrict ticket sales for a potential NFC title game by geography. IMO pathetic and also premature — LA isn't even in the title game yet pic.twitter.com/G8VmbG9muv — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022

Well, this sparked a reaction from the 49ers’ All-Pro — making it the third time he’s gone after his rivals from Southern California.

What Samuel Said

The third-year wide receiver, or “wide back” as he’s referring himself to for his ability to handle runs along with routes, took to his personal Twitter account to react to the ticket news on Monday, January 24.

“I get that we turned SoFi Stadium to Levi’s (Stadium) but restricting fan from buying tickets is crazy to me,” Samuel tweeted out.

Fans of the 49ers immediately took Samuel’s side.

“Never seen a team so scared about a fan base,” was what one fan quote tweeted to Samuel.

“They are scared of the faithful!” was what another fan said to Samuel online.

“They don’t want a 49er takeover,” another fan posted to Samuel.

Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle was at the previous matchup between the last two NFC representatives in the Week 18 contest. Killion felt that the season finale felt more like a past battle in the Bay Area.

Not to disagree with Deebo, but SoFi felt more like Candlestick three weeks ago. Old school fans. https://t.co/bbX49njggD — Ann Killion (@annkillion) January 24, 2022

Another fan gave Samuel a king’s crown:

Already, there’s the wife of Rams All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth Melissa who sent out this message to fans on the eve of the NFC conference title game showdown:

If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets – I’ll buy them. Just DO NOT sell them to the other team PLEASE! — Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) January 23, 2022

But that sparked a response from one legendary 49ers blindside protector:

If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets – I’ll buy them. Just DO NOT sell them to your own team PLEASE! https://t.co/vHr3ZEv21O — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) January 24, 2022

Were Changes Made?

Power of the people…but in this case the 49ers faithful.

After voicing their displeasure toward the Rams and SoFi Stadium about the ticket situation, the company Ticketmaster came through for the ‘Niners fan base on Monday afternoon.

Per Alex Simon of the San Jose Mercury News, Ticketmaster has removed the restrictions.

So now that means Samuel will have the opportunity to go after the Rams for the fourth time this month…but this time with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

And Samuel’s All-Pro linebacker teammate Fred Warner already hopes to see a certain color inside the “Rams House.”