49ers WR Deebo Samuel Slams Rumors Around Trade Request: ‘Saying Whatever’

Amid nonstop rumors and reports circulating San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and his trade request, the NFL star is speaking out.

Deebo is known for speaking his mind when he wants, and there are seemingly millions of 49ers and NFL fans waiting to see what comes next in his trade saga. ESPN insider Jeff Darlington first reported the trade request on April 20, and the ensuing week has seen the national media turn their attention to Samuel and San Francisco.

This has led to Samuel speaking out on recent rumors and conjecture through Twitter. The source of Deebo’s displeasure with the 49ers organization isn’t quite apparent, but there have several different reports and analysts claiming different reasons for his request.

“To [sic] real to entertain half the stuff y’all be saying but it do be funny though,” Deebo Tweeted on April 27. “everybody want they voice to be heard about a situation they know nothing about and just be saying whatever the next person say…. Have a blessed day.”

So, the 49ers wide receiver didn’t give much info on what’s coming next, but he did make it clear that he’s seeing what people are saying about his potential departure from Santa Clara, California.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

NFL Insider Shuts Down Reports of Trade Offer to 49ers

A report that drew considerable attention earlier this week was when Pro Football Network reporter Tony Pauline stated that the Jets formed a massive trade package to offer the 49ers for Samuel, starting with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Since, there have been rumors that the Jets would be willing to trade both of their first-round picks and second-round picks, and even include key players like WR Elijah Moore and tackle Mekhi Beckton in a deal.

However, NFL insider Matt Lombardo is now saying his sources are stating no offer of that kind has been made.

“I’m told per multiple league sources there is “zero” truth to the #Jets offering any sort of package that included No. 10, No. 35, Elijah Moore, etc. to the #49ers for Deebo Samuel. #NFL,” Lombardo Tweeted on April 27.

That checks out with The Athletic reporter Connor Hughes initial report after the trade request was revealed, which stated that San Francisco will need a truly monstrous deal to see Deebo walk.

John Lynch Speaks on Deebo

This week, 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke to the media to preview the NFL draft, but Deebo’s trade request ended up being a key talking point at the presser.

With the context of reports like Hughes’, most expected Lynch to state that the 49ers are working on their relationship with Samuel and that the team isn’t looking to trade him. The San Francisco GM delivered.

“I can’t ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo,” Lynch said. “He’s too good of a player.”

Trading an All-Pro talent like Samuel is something no team wants to do, so it makes sense. However, the pressure is now on San Francisco and Lynch to figure out how to salvage the situation, even if that means a trade.