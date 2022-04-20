NFL Insider Reports Twist in 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Trade Saga: ‘Not So Fast’

For those expecting a quick departure after San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade: sit tight.

This is the 49ers after all. San Francisco planned to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo coming into the offseason and he still hasn’t bene dealt. Deebo’s reported trade request is a bit different, of course, but the 49ers have zero interest in trading their “wide back.”

The Athletic reporter Connor Hughes typically covers the New York Jets, but the reporter’s sources are telling him and his outlet that the 49ers are not going to trade Samuel.

“While Deebo Samuel can scream to the high heavens RE trade, #49ers have him under contract for this year & next (tag). Samuel won’t forfeit that money,” Hughes Tweeted on April 20. “Leverage is with San Francisco. From what I’m told: SF well aware they need Deebo to compete. Source: ‘He ain’t getting out.'”

Further, Hughes states that a team would have to “get crazy” in order to pry Deebo from the 49ers, with the reporter pointing toward the Miami Dolphins’ recent trade for Tyreek Hill as not even being enough for Samuel. This is where Hughes’ ties to the Jets come in, as he was checking the temp on if New York could trade for Deebo.

Continue to hear same thing about Deebo Samuel: While he has requested a trade, #49ers have zero intention of trading him. Some team would have to get crazy — think more than what Dolphins gave up/Jets offered for Hill — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 20, 2022

What 49ers Could Get for Deebo

With Hughes’ report now setting the tone, it’s clear the 49ers are only going to let Deebo go for an astronomical return. For a reminder, here’s what the Dolphins gave to the Kansas City Chiefs for Hill:

2022 first-round pick (No. 29 overall)

2022 second-round pick (No. 50 overall)

2022 fourth-round pick

2023 fourth-round pick

2023 sixth-round pick

That’s a massive haul, and if Deebo is going for more than that, it feels like a team would either have to have offer two first-round picks plus a couple of other selections or players.

Deebo was the spearhead of the 49ers offense, and only an elite offensive talent could be a valid replacement(think Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffery or Hill.)

So, if there’s not a valid replacement available, it really has to be a “king’s ransom” from San Francisco’s perspective.

Niners Hold Leverage Over Samuel

If the 49ers truly aren’t interested in trading Deebo, then there’s nothing to really say. That’s due, in part, to the current CBA in the NFL and how the receiver’s contract is set up.

Co-founder of Spotrac Michael Ginnitti pointed out that Deebo’s rookie deal will essentially prevent him from sitting out if San Francisco elects to not trade him this year.

“If the #49ers do not honor Deebo Samuel’s trade request this offseason, they’ll hold some leverage with him come training camp per the CBA,” Ginnitti Tweeted on April 20. “Not reporting to mandatory camp means a loss of an accrued season, meaning Samuel would be facing restricted free agency after 2022.”

Being a restricted free agent means the 49ers still have complete priority when it comes to Samuel’s 2023 season. If Samuel reports and then plays this year, the 26-year-old will be able to test free agency as he pleases after the 2022 season.