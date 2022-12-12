Ex-$22.5 Million 49ers Defender Gives Love To Tom Brady

Tasked with providing as much support as possible for their rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers took the field in Week 14 with a little extra motivation on the defensive side of the ball, especially with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady still under center for Todd Bowles’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fortunately, one of the players who took particular pride in doing just that was Tashaun Gipson, the Niners’ starting free safety who has played so well that he kept his spot when long-time starter Jimmie Ward returned to the active roster in Week 5 after landing on IR before the season-opener. Speaking with Lindsey Pallares immediately after the game, Gipson gave props to his teammates, coordinator, and coaches for putting him in a position to succeed.

“All glory to God obviously, man, it’s just a great group of guy,” Gipson said. “It’s just a bunch of guys who just want it, against a great team, you know Tom Brady’s the GOAT, the greatest to ever do it, so for us to come out here and have this type of performance is just humbling, man. I know the guys we have in the locker room but any time you can have this type of performance like this, you have to tip your hat to the coaches, the preparation this week, and the guys just going out there, playing, I couldn’t be more happy. It’s a great time to be a 49er.”

Asked if the interception he recorded off of Tom Brady, his second of the season, will go on his famous “Interception Wall,” Gipson happily agreed.

“Man, absolutely,” Gipson said. “My son, he told me he wanted one today and I told him I’d give him one. I wasn’t too confident about it but obviously, it was a pretty huge moment for me. Tom Brady is one of my favorite players obviously, being in the game as long as I have, I’ve had many battles with him, plenty of opportunities to get one, so being able to get one today, ah man, it’s just huge for me right now, I’m like a little kid right now because that’s Tom Brady but nonetheless, I credit the coaching staff, the play calling, and the guys out there, it wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Arguably the biggest surprise of the 2022 calendar season, as Gipson didn’t sign with the 49ers until right before the final roster trim down to 53 and actually began the season on the practice squad, the Wyoming product is rapidly playing himself into an extension with his fifth professional team.

Another one to add to the INT wall! Tashaun Gipson Sr. catches up during the postgame interview.

Tashaun Gipson Got His Interception Signed By Tom Brady

Asked in the locker room about his big interception on Brady, this time by Sean Cunningham of Fox 40, and whether or not he was able to talk to the veteran quarterback after the game, Gipson delivered a very interesting detail that will surely make fans smile.

“I shook his hand,” Gipson said. “Dre Greenlaw got the ball signed for me, so I’m in debt to Dre, I appreciate it. But no, I just exchanged pleasantries as I always do after games, man. I tip my hat off to him, man, he’s the greatest to ever do it. It’s always fun going out there and matching up with guys like that.”

49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. talks about another dominant performance by his defense following Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, intercepting a pass from Tom Brady & getting the ball signed by the 🐐after the game.

Fred Warner Was The San Francisco 49ers’ Locker Room MVP

Speaking of Greenlaw, who also picked off a pass from Brady in his quasi-homecoming game, he was asked at the podium what it was like to approach the quarterback after the game and ask him to sign both his and Gipson’s interception balls. Greenlaw, too, shouted out Brady’s on-field play before putting his motives plainly.

“Man, the worst thing he could tell me was no,” Greenlaw said. “I mean, I was always told ‘you don’t ask you never know’ so, I mean, he’s a good guy, signing those ball after throwing them picks, that’s big time. But he’s the greatest, he’s the greatest, he’s the GOAT.”

Asked about what the interaction was like, Greenlaw shouted out his fellow starting linebacker Fred Warner, who prevented him from chickening out with his request.

“Man, I went like a little fan, I went like a little fan girl,” Greenlaw said. “You know, I tried to soothe him up and make him feel better, ‘Man, you’re the greatest ever,’ man, all of that good stuff, but, he is. He really is. And he was like, ‘yeah man, I appreciate it,’ and I was like, ‘Man, you don’t even got to sign the balls,’ cause, you know, it looked like he was going through a lot, so I was like ‘you don’t have to sign the balls’ but then Fred (Warner) came over and said ‘yo, did you get the balls signed?’ And I’m like, ‘yeah man, you’ve got to sign these balls, ’ so, I mean, it was cool.”

The moral of the story? If a player picks off Brady, they should get the ball signed, even if it takes a little help from some friends to get it done.