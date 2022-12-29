Insider Tabs 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans on Broncos’ Short List

The Denver Broncos have gone from trendy preseason Super Bowl contender to suddenly having one of the most intriguing head coaching openings heading into 2023.

And turning to San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to take over for Nathaniel Hackett has to be on the short list for next Broncos head coach, writes Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo.

“There is always the possibility that the Broncos lean into a strength, and hire a defensive-minded head coach, and there won’t be a stronger one available than 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans,” Lombardo wrote on Wednesday, December 28. “Ryans is an expert motivator, clearly gets the most out of his players, and has devised some of the more exotic blitz packages the league has seen in recent memory.”

Ryans Would Add to Strength on Denver Plus Help Russell Wilson & Company in Pivotal Area

It’s no secret Ryans has constructed the league’s best defense in 2022 — a unit that’s produced multiple Pro Bowlers including a first-timer in Talanoa Hufanga and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Nick Bosa, who has also earned a Most Valuable Player endorsement from ESPN personality Robert Griffin III.

Despite being 4-11 and having to remove their rookie head coach before the season ends, the Broncos have still fielded a highly-ranked defense. This bodes well for Ryans if he were to walk into Denver, given the fact that his brain cells has defense on his mind as both a coach and former Pro Bowl linebacker.

“While Denver’s defense ranks No. 5 in total defense, San Francisco sits atop the league. The 49ers are holding opponents to just 15.3 points and a league-low 75 rushing yards per game,” Lombardo wrote.

But Lombardo added another reason why the presence of a Ryans-led Broncos team can be beneficial for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense.

“That kind of defensive dominance would certainly alleviate pressure on Wilson and the offense to light up the scoreboard,” Lombardo said.

Which means Ryans implementing his defense and mixing it with what the Broncos already have is capable of forcing more punts, takeaways and potentially give Wilson and company a shorter field to work with in going for six points.

Ex-Ryans Players Are Already on Denver

Here’s another element that can elevate Ryans’ name to the top of the head coaching list for Denver: He’s already familiar with two Broncos defenders.

In the trenches, D.J. Jones has produced 34 tackles, 22 solo stops, three tackles for a loss, two sacks and six pass deflections to lead all Broncos defensive linemen — all in his first season without Ryans as his defensive coordinator.

With Ryans, Jones delivered career best totals in tackles (56), solo stops (40) and tackles for a loss (10). Jones is under contract for two more years with the Broncos through his three-year, $30 million deal.

In the backend, K’Waun Williams is a past Ryans player. The nickelback has 43 tackles, 29 solo stops, two tackles for a loss, one interception and one sack with Denver. He also has six pass deflections which represents his second-best mark in that category.

With Ryans coaching him last season, Williams tied a career-best with five tackles for a loss. He also delivered a forced fumble along with 52 tackles, 40 solo stops and an interception.

Who Else Was Named Along With Ryans for Denver HC Gig?

Ryans represented three different names by Lombardo. The others have their area of expertise on offense.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has risen as a contender. His unit has emerged as No. 3 in the league during their hot streak that’s put them into playoff contention. Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen is another potential fit with the work he’s done with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the plethora of talent at wide receiver in Philly.

“There is a belief among at least one general manager and multiple front office executives around the league that Steichen will be one of the first head coaches hired,” Lombardo wrote.

But, that’s not ruling out Ryans — who could be the “winning one” for the Broncos.

“The combination of Ryans as head coach and architect of the defense, alongside a seasoned offensive mind with a track record of maximizing veteran quarterbacks, could prove a winning one for the Broncos,” Lombardo said.