Ex-49ers DC DeMeco Ryans to Houston is ‘One of Greatest Moves,’ Ex-Texan Says

DeMeco Ryans is bringing a new infusion of energy from the San Francisco 49ers to the Houston Texans. The kind of energy that one former Houston Texans pass rusher and linebacker additionally feels.

Speaking with Heavy as part of his partnership with USAA, Ex-Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus is one who is lauding the move the franchise made in bringing in the coordinator from league’s best defense back home to Houston.

“I thought it was one of the greatest moves for the Texans,” Mercilus, who played 10 season for the Texans, told Heavy. “What better way for a former player who’s been a big part of the Texans franchise for a long number of periods — who also established the defensive culture, has the respect of coaches and teammates as well, and transitioning over to the coaching world and having success at San Fran — and now all of it is coming full circle in coming back to the Texans?”

Where Mercilus Believes Ryans Can Implement 1 of His First Blueprints in Head Coach Transition

For the last two seasons Ryans’ name surfaced as a head coaching possibility in league circles — including being mentioned for the Minnesota Vikings job in 2022 before Kevin O’Connell was named head coach.

But Ryans taking over in Houston seems to be a stars aligning perfectly move for him. He’s best known for establishing himself as a Pro Bowl linebacker for the franchise and starred during a time J.J. Watt and Brian Cushing were his teammates. And Ryans helped establish a defensive culture in “H-Town” right before Mercilus came into the league out of Illinois.

Mercilus, who ended up with 57 of his career sacks with the Texans, believes the first order of business for Ryans is dipping back into what he learned as a player for that team.

“Now, he can establish that culture the Texans have always needed from a head coaching perspective and has a great rapport with the GM [general manager] as well as far as how they do things and how they see players,” Mercilus said.

The edge rusher, who also played one season with the Green Bay Packers before calling it a career, adds that Ryans has a strong set of eyes he can use for roster building in Houston.

“Some may not see talent, but he sees a lot of talent in bringing out the best of those men,” Mercilus said.

He’s a former Texan who is believing Ryan coming back will lead into renewed energy and growth for the franchise.

“I think it was a great move for the Texans and I think it’s going to be fruitful for them as well,” Mercilus said.

Mercilus With USAA

Mercilus has joined numerous NFL players from Joe Thomas to even four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski in partnering with USAA.

But for Mercilus, he got the opportunity to work with experiencing a day-in-the-life of being in a military working dog unit at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio. He got the chance to work with German Shepherds. He and Thomas got the chance to experience the “K-9 40” challenge where he got to wear the suits used to mimic a takedown down by the dogs.

#ad It was an honor to visit JBSA-Randolph with @USAA and witness a K-9 unit in action. I even got the chance to go head-to-head with @joethomas73 in a ‘K-9 40’! Thanks to the military working dogs & their handlers for their service. #USAApartner #SalutetoService pic.twitter.com/Qsq1fU6Y5L — Whitney Mercilus (@Merci380) July 27, 2023

“The dogs were intense, but they have a sweet side to them as well,” Mercilus said.

Overall, he loved experiencing something new with Air Force personnel who specialize in the care and training of the K-9 unit.

“Me loving different experiences, this was awesome to do this experience with the military dogs and service members as well with Joe Thomas,” Mercilus said, who also shared he’s a German Shepherd owner.