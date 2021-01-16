49ers Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson Flirting With the Niners

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has made it very clear he is unhappy with the Houston franchise after owner Cal McNair didn’t include the signal-caller in the new GM hiring after claiming he would.

In fact, Watson even made it cleared this Friday afternoon how unhappy he was with a simple tweet, “I was on 2 then I took it to 10.”

I was on 2 then I took it to 10 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 15, 2021

So, what does this mean?

Watson’s tweet actually stems from a Sunday published tweet by Adam Schefter.

Also worth noting: One source said this week that, after Houston traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last off-season, Deshaun Watson’s anger level was “a 2….This time, it’s a 10.” https://t.co/CsqZYbe3OK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

Make sense, now?

Oh yeah, and over the weekend, Watson went to a Lakers-Rockets game with Andre Johnson who posted a picture with Watson with a caption, “STAND YOUR GROUND.”

Missed this last night: Andre Johnson was with Deshaun Watson at last night’s Lakers-Rockets game. Johnson made the tweet clear last night on what Watson should do… and it looks like he’s in Watson’s ear. He doubled down with the Instagram caption below. pic.twitter.com/6xBTrwCFcF — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2021

Now, this is where it gets kind of exciting for Niners fans.

A Niners Instagram fan page posted a picture of Watson repping a Joe Montana 49ers jersey and the Houston star replied, “Dope pic!”

Deshaun Watson comments on #49ers IG page of him wearing a @JoeMontana jersey 👀 Follow the smoke 💨 pic.twitter.com/jfPTw3aPdZ — 𝓣𝓱𝓮𝓢𝓕𝓝𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓻𝓼 (@TheSFNiners) January 15, 2021

Watson must have had to go out of his way to comment on a random 49ers fan page, knowing it would create some more smoke to the fire.

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

49ers Considered an Ideal Landing Spot for Watson

The 49ers have been an ideal landing spot for Watson as the team has struggled to find a reliable quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan and owner John Lynch have repeatedly said they want Jimmy Garoppolo back for next season, but as we all know, anything can happen.

And, if a star-quality QB came calling, I’m sure it would be hard to pass up.

Waston,25, just signed a four-year, $156 million deal this past offseason. It would be a lofty price to get Watson and any deal would have to include at least two first-round picks along with a top player of their own. Still, 49ers legend Steve Young believes Watson is worth any price.

“I would give two first-round picks for generational quarterbacks — these are potential Hall of Famers,” Young said on KNBR’s Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks show. “Who are the generational quarterbacks playing right now? Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, probably Josh Allen. Like, young guys. Justin Herbert, very quickly. I would not trade Justin Herbert for less than that, even though he’s won four games or something like that. But there’s something about him that really gives me that sense.”

Deebo Samuel Believes Nick Bosa Is Untouchable

Former five-year veteran offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Ross Tucker joined the Bay Area’s 95.7 The Game, where he suggested the Niners offer up defensive star Nick Bosa in a package for Watson.

“If you can get Deshaun Watson, I think Bosa’s even touchable”, Tucker Steiny, Guru, and Dibs. “I’m sure they don’t want to do it, and I’m sure they’d even rather give up picks, but as great as Nick is, you get a chance to get a top-five quarterback in the NFL, you have to do it.”

But, Niners wideout Deebo Samuel believes Bosa is untouchable and it would be crazy to offer up Bosa for the Houston QB.

Stay tuned.

READ NEXT: Deebo Samuel Sounds Off on Nick Bosa for QB Star Trade Rumor