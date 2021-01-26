Deshaun Watson To 49ers Would Put NFL ‘on Notice,’ Raves Analyst

Over the past month, we have learned that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. But the question remains, where will he go?

According to ESPN analyst and former NFL lineman, Damien Woody, the best fit for Watson is in the Bay Area paired up with the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

“Could you imagine Deshaun Watson with Kyle Shanahan in a Kyle Shanahan-led offense?” asked Woody on ESPN’s First Take. “It would just be crazy because Kyle Shanahan, the one thing he knows how to do, he knows how to utilize the strengths of his quarterbacks. We’ve seen him with multiple quarterbacks, whether it was RG3, going back to the Washington Football Team, Matt Ryan with the Atlanta Falcons. He’s dealt with all different flavor types of quarterbacks.”

Woody also took notice of the Niners weapons that Watson would have to work with.

“They have Brandon Aiyuk, one of the young promising wide receivers,” Woody added. “Deebo Samuel, another big-time wide receiver, a young guy. George Kittle, one of the best tight ends in the National Football League.

“So, when you look at the 49ers, you combine the skills that Kyle Shanahan knows how to implement, and put guys in the right positions, with a guy like Deshaun Watson, and the skill set that he has, that would just be, to me, the whole league would be on notice because Deshaun Watson is just a tremendous player, especially in that type of offense.”

What Would It Take to Get Watson?

The 49ers have been heavily linked to Watson as an ideal landing spot since the team could use a nice upgrade at quarterback.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Niners owner John Lynch have repeatedly said they want Jimmy Garoppolo back for next season, but it might be hard to pass up a star-quality QB. i

Waston, 25, signed a four-year, $156 million deal this past offseason. The Niners would have to pay a heavy price in order to acquire Watson and any deal would have to include at least two first-round picks along with a top player of their own.

Former five-year veteran offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Ross Tucker joined the Bay Area’s 95.7 The Game, where he suggested the Niners offer up defensive star Nick Bosa in a package for Watson.

“If you can get Deshaun Watson, I think Bosa’s even touchable”, Tucker told Steiny, Guru, and Dibs. “I’m sure they don’t want to do it, and I’m sure they’d even rather give up picks, but as great as Nick is, you get a chance to get a top-five quarterback in the NFL, you have to do it.”

But, Niners wideout Deebo Samuel fired back calling him crazy and that Bosa is untouchable.

Watson Reportedly Favorites the Jets

Watson reportedly has some favorites lined up and the Jets rank No. 1, per NFL insider Armando Salguero.

If Watson were to go to the Jets, he would be playing for the Niners’ former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who is now New York’s head coach.

Niners cornerback Richard Sherman, who is set to hit free agency in March, is all for Watson heading to Jersey to join the Jets.

“If I was Deshaun, I would get out of there as quickly as possible. I’d head to New York,” Sherman said during an episode of The Cris Collinsworth Podcast. “… The Jets. It would be the most beautiful (situation). A decent offensive line. They’d have to find threats. They’d have to find some offensive weapons. But I think there would be a lot more people excited to be there.

Sherman is also a huge fan of Saleh and could be heading there himself to re-join his DC if he isn’t offered a new deal in March.

