Dre Greenlaw Carted Off: Latest Updates on 49ers Star’s Freak Injury

In the history of bizarre injuries that have afflicted the 49ers during big moments in the NFL playoffs, the apparent knee injury suffered by star linebacker Dre Greenlaw as he was merely running onto the field during the second quarter of Sunday night’s Super Bowl against the Chiefs ranks about as high on the scale as possible.

Greenlaw suffered the injury after a 49ers punt with 9:26 to go in the half and the 49ers holding a 3-0 lead.

According to Evan Washburn on the CBS broadcast, Greenlaw was, “unable to put weight on that left leg and they’re calling it officially a lower left leg injury, listed as questionable to return.”

Washburn went on to add that Greenlaw was, “extremely emotional” as he was taken off the field on a cart.

Greenlaw had already recorded three tackles when he suffered the injury. He had, of course, been the hero of the 49ers’ postseason run on the defensive side, recording two interceptions in the team’s thrilling win over the Packers, including one in the waning moments that sealed the win for the 49ers.

Dre Greenlaw Injury Update: Torn Achilles Feared

Not long after the injury to Greenlaw cropped up, the speculation began that he had suffered an Achilles injury, most likely a torn Achilles.

Edwin Porras of Pro Athlete PT, who lists himself as a doctor of physical therapy, made mention of a potentially torn Achilles almost immediately after the injury took place. The suddenness of the injury, and the apparent pain suffered by Greenlaw as soon as he went down indicated that might be the case.

“No obvious recoil on video but Dre Greenlaw may have just popped his left Achilles Been doing this 6 years. Have to say this is the craziest injury I may have ever just witnessed live,” Porras wrote on Twitter/X.

Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers for ESPN, tweeted out that the 49ers did, in fact, confirm that it is an Achilles injury, though they obviously did not yet confirm a tear of the tendon.

“#49ers say it’s an Achilles injury for LB Dre Greenlaw. He’s questionable to return for now. But that’s the worst fear here,” he wrote.

And now, at 5:05 local time and with the Super Bowl inside the 2-minute mark, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms what already seemed fairly obvious: We can scratch the “questionable” designation, and write off Greenlaw for the remainder of the game. He’s officially out.

Schefter wrote on Twitter/X: “49ers LB Dre Greenlaw now has been ruled out after suffering an Achilles injury here.”

Long Rehab and November Return Ahead?

Again, it is early in the process and there is no saying for sure what might happen with the Greenlaw injury, but if it is an Achilles injury, it is almost certain it will affect Greenlaw into next season.

Wrote Brian Seeney, who goes by the Twitter/X handle @NRLPhysio — that’s Australia’s National Rugby League (though Seeney is not officially affiliated) — and is physiotherapist outside of Brisbane: “Probably one of the most cruel ways to suffer a significant injury, in a Super Bowl makes it even more so. Achilles rupture & 9 months recovery likely for Dre Greenlaw.”

If it does take nine months for Greenlaw to get back on the field, that would put his return sometime in early-to-mid-November, though it should be pointed out that Arron Rodgers of the Jets was injured in Week 1 of this season and underwent an aggressive rehab that might have had him back within four months had the Jets been in playoff contention.

But all that is for another day. For now, the focus remains on the fact that this is simply a cruel injury and a difficult way for Greenlaw to end his season.