Niners Set to Return 2 Defensive Starters Against Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers defense is about to get a lot healthier and a lot deeper.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt are designated for return from the injured reserve list (IR) based on the NFL’s official personnel notice issued Wednesday, November 17.

The designation for the two Niners’ defensive starters does not necessarily mean a return to game action on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it does mean that the team has opened their practice windows and that a return to the field for each of them is possible as early as this weekend.

LB Greenlaw May Have Lost His Job While Out With Injury

Greenlaw picked off a pass against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, taking the interception all the way to the house for a touchdown — but the celebration was short-lived.

The linebacker hurt his groin on that play and underwent surgery to repair the injury shortly after. He was initially projected to miss between six and eight weeks of action. Even if Greenlaw shows he is game ready by Sunday, he may still be relegated to a supporting role for the time being. The reason has been the exceptional play of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who has filled in for Greenlaw since his departure.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the situation Wednesday.