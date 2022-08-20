Son of NFL Hall of Famer Says He’s Inspired by Deebo Samuel: Exclusive

How much influence has Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers have had on younger generations of football players?

It’s not just youth and high school kids who are inspired by the stout play of the All-Pro “wide back.” Even college football players have taken nuggets from the 49ers‘ Pro Bowl and $73.5 million man.

And this college talent who spoke to Heavy on the evening of Friday, August 19, happens to be from a legendary NFL Hall of Famer’s household.

Son of Record-Breaker Emulates Game After Samuel

E.J. Smith spent his childhood watching Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys during a time they were battling for NFC supremacy and the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the 90s. Also during a time when the 49ers and Smith's Cowboys were the league's most watched rivalry with both teams playing in three straight conference title games.

The world got to know Emmitt Smith as one of the faces of the league and the NFL's future All-Time leading rusher. E.J. Smith, though, knows him as his father.

"My dad definitely laid the foundation for me at an early age once I started getting serious about playing football," E.J. Smith told Heavy.

Now, the Stanford Cardinal running back is writing his own story in Palo Alto as he works his way into the backfield rotation at the distinguished Pac-12 university. But guess how he's writing his chapters? By observing Samuel.

"Deebo Samuel has to be one [I watch and emulate]," E.J. Smith said. "I mean, the stuff I'm doing here and what I've been working on to get here is what he does now."

Stanford RB a ‘Wide Back’ in His Own Way

Does this version of Smith have his dad’s size, power, vision and running skills?

Smith has a taller frame compared to his father at 6-foot, 210-pounds. He also established himself as one the Class of 2020’s No. 2 ranked All-Purpose back by 247Sports.

Being ranked that high as an APB [All-Purpose Back] proves that he’s got his own “Deebo” style to his game. His high school Jesuit made sure he was doing more than taking handoffs.

Jesuit's E J Smith scores 4 touchdowns as they pull off another upset. This time over Klein Collins 28-21.@jesuitdallasfb | @ejsmith_22#TXHSFB #IHSS pic.twitter.com/3pfCmazqeB — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) December 2, 2019

His high school not only trusted his versatility, but his power — with proof he can move the pile.

Top running back E.J. Smith (no. 96 in the ESPN300) — son of Cowboys great Emmitt — racked up 164 yards on 26 carries and scored all four of Jesuit's (TX) touchdowns from last night's upset in Dallas ⭐️@ejsmith_22 @JesuitDallasFB #Txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/dIsp75EGiE — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) November 23, 2019

Now, Smith is entering this season at the Pac-12 university less than 25 minutes away from the 49ers as a member of the Doak Walker Award watch list. Last season he averaged 5.1 yards per carry and broke off his longest run against Pac-12 champion Utah, which was a 32-yarder. He also scored his first career college football touchdown against Southeastern Conference (SEC) competition.

E.J. Smith (Emmitt Smith’s son) has a natural feel for the game like his pops! His cutting ability & patience caught my eye! Better believe I’m locked in on him for his junior season! pic.twitter.com/7ILKRqEA8P — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) July 8, 2022

But again, it wasn’t just the NFL’s all-time leading rusher E.J. Smith learned from by watching.

E.J. Smith Watched Deebo Before 49er ‘Wide Back’ Days

When living inside an NFL legend’s house, football will be on TV even when Emmitt Smith’s playing days ended.

E.J. Smith watched a litany of backs to learn from.

“Back then, Marshall Faulk was one of the old ones. L.T. (LaDanian Tomlinson) was another. Alvin Kamara and even Christian McCaffrey when he was here (at Stanford). So there are so many guys I try to emulate my game after,” E.J. Smith said.

But again, it’s the “wide back” from an old rival of his father’s that E.J. Smith is patterning his skills after east of Stanford.

“I just admire what he does and his ability to go into the backfield when they need him is awesome. I definitely watched him when they were in the playoffs last year but even before that, I remember watching his college highlights before he got to the NFL,” E.J. Smith said. “Being able to see how he’s able to run that rock even though he came in as a wide receiver is awesome.”