Ex-49er Known for ‘Humble Yourself!’ Video Has a New Home

The United States Football League (USFL) is the next football fix for America beginning in April 2022, and there will be a former San Francisco 49ers linebacker who will take part in its return.

And he’s a defender not only known to Georgia Bulldog fans for winning a Rose Bowl, but for also calling out a Heisman Trophy winner and future No. 1 overall pick in a viral video.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Davin Bellamy, who suited up for the 49ers in 2021, was the first defensive player taken in the league’s draft held on the evening of Tuesday, February 22. He went in the second round overall.

The first defensive player off the board: Davin Bellamy pic.twitter.com/387Rv9RFEw — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) February 23, 2022

Bellamy Once Blasted Future Franchise QB in Pasadena

Bellamy may not be a household name to 49er fans. But he is known for calling out Baker Mayfield during a time Bellamy was a Georgia Bulldog helping guide a thrilling 54-48 victory over the quarterback’s Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018.

And it can be summed up in two words:

Georgia LB Davin Bellamy appeared to yell "humble yourself" in Baker Mayfield's direction after UGA's Rose Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/xKzlFCzI3J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2018

On the day after, Bellamy explained his “humble yourself” shot directed at Mayfield to former ESPN reporter Arash Markazi.

“All I’m saying is humble yourself. All the flamboyancy…I carry myself the same way, but humble yourself, man. Our wide receivers came back and told us that they were running their routes before we went out there and he was on their line. Just humble yourself, man, just humble yourself. You’re not built like that.”

Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy explains why he yelled at Baker Mayfield to humble himself after the game. pic.twitter.com/9ozqMjauc1 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Mayfield’s response after hearing Bellamy’s words and the Bulldogs celebrating were: “They can say what they want, they won the game.”

Bellamy finished with two solo tackles that evening in the College Football Playoffs, which put the Bulldogs against Southeastern Conference (SEC) rival Alabama. The two words ultimately took off on social media and in stores — with internet memes and T-shirts created afterwards.

Bellamy also played on a loaded Bulldogs team that season. His running back teammates were Nick Chubb and future two-time Super Bowl winner Sony Michel — who ran for a game-high 181 yards and scored three times versus Oklahoma. Another future Vince Lombardi Trophy holder was also on that UGA roster: Future Kansas City Chief Mecole Hardman.

The towering 6-foot-5, 259-pound defender went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. His first NFL taste came with the Houston Texans, who signed him on May 11, 2018. He was eventually waived by the franchise on August 31, 2019.

Bellamy With the 49ers, Plus Other NFL Stints

Bellamy went on to suit up for three different franchises in 2021.

But somewhere in between was a stop in the Bay Area.

After being waived with a non-football injury designation by the Tennessee Titans on May 17, 2021, Bellamy found his way to the 49ers on August 6.

The #49ers have signed DL Davin Bellamy and have activated two players from the Reserve/Covid-19 list. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 6, 2021

Per 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, the 49ers originally brought in Bellamy to be an edge rusher and also replace Anthony Zettel, who retired.

49ers signed D-lineman Davin Bellamy to replace Anthony Zettel. They’ve also activated Jauan Jennings and Emmanuel Moseley from Covid list — those are 2 players (especially Jennings, since he’s more of an unknown commodity and had a good OTAs), that’ll be good to see in practice — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 6, 2021

Bellamy, however, only lasted six days with the 49ers.

#49ers Thursday roster moves: Signed: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DL Eddie Vanderdoes To injured reserve: S Tony Jefferson (groin/hamstring) Waived: DL Davin Bellamy — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) August 12, 2021

Bellamy’s last NFL stop was with the Los Angeles Chargers, signing on with the AFC West team on August 17, 2021. Bellamy had a longer L.A. stay…but for 13 days.

#Chargers announced following roster moves: Waived: DB Donte Vaughn, EDGE Davin Bellamy, TE Matt Sokol, LB Nate Evans, OT Darius Harper, WR John Hurst, EDGE Jessie Lemonier, CB KJ Sails, DL Willie Yarbary Waived/injured: LS Cole Mazza, OL Tyree St. Louis — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 30, 2021

Bellamy will be coached by former Southern Miss and North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora, who also serves as the general manager of the Breakers.