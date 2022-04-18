Explosive Playmaker With 4.38 Speed had Visit With 49ers: Report

When the San Francisco 49ers lost veteran Raheem Mostert via free agency, the ‘Niners lost someone who once ran a 4.32 40-yard dash time at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine.

Despite his string of injuries, losing Mostert meant a loss in the speed department for the 49ers. No other 49ers running back in the backfield room has the 40 time that matches up with Mostert.

However, one explosive runner who turned in one of the fastest marks at the 2022 Combine has surfaced on the 49ers’ NFL Draft radar by visiting the team, per one NFL insider on Monday, April 18.

Prospect Tied for 3rd Among Fastest Backs in Indianapolis

Per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the 49ers held a visit with running back Ty Chandler from the University of North Carolina.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Chandler is the same prospect who joined D’Vonte Price of Florida International and Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State as prospects who blazed the 40 with an official time of 4.38. Only Pierre Strong of South Dakota State and Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers were a second faster.

Chandler Raised Stock After Transferring

The native of Nashville was once considered a prized local get for the University of Tennessee.

Chandler not only was a four-star prospect, but the state of Tennessee’s No. 5 ranked overall prospect according to 247Sports. The recruiting site’s director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong called the Montgomery Bell High standout “as complete a running back prospect you’ll find in America in the 2017 recruiting class” while also adding how Chandler was a touchdown threat who finds the hole quickly. Chandler was part of a decorated backfield class that included future Pittsburgh Steelers back Najee Harris and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champ Cam Akers.

In his four seasons at Knoxville, however, Chandler never crossed the century mark in rushing yards per Sports Reference. He also never surpassed the seven touchdown mark with the Volunteers. Chandler averaged 511.5 yards per season through the ground game.

However, after entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and landing in Chapel Hill, the numbers blossomed: 1,092 yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, an average of six yards per carry and averaging 14.4 yards per catch out of the backfield. Chandler would deliver three 100-yard games — including an epic outing of racking up 213 yards and scoring four times against Wake Forest on November 6, 2021. A run like this scamper was part of the breakout moments he put together versus the Demon Deacons:

What Value Does he Have & How Would he Fit the 49ers?

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com is one draft expert who says Chandler elevated his stock once he grad transferred.

“His impressive 2021 should pump some life into Chandler’s draft stock. After sharing carries at Tennessee, Chandler took a bigger bite out of the pie at North Carolina, seeing spikes in yardage, yards per carry and touchdown production,” Zierlein wrote in his evaluation.

But even with his breakout final campaign and impressive 40 time, Chandler isn’t expected by Bleacher Report to land between rounds 1-3 — calling him a fourth rounder and the 10th best RB prospect available for the 2022 draft class.

But his ability to stretch the field could make him a potential Mostert-type for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers offense if taken.