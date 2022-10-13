49ers Fans React to Trade Scenario Involving Former 1st-Round Cornerback

On the eve of the Week 6 Thursday Night Football battle between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears, one of Washington’s prominent starters has declared he wants a fresh start.

And given a significant injury to Emmanuel Moseley on the San Francisco 49ers defense, this defender requesting a trade got some 49ers fans thinking about how cornerback William Jackson III would fare in the Bay Area.

Jackson Wants Out of Washington: Report

Per the NFL Network insider trio of Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Thursday, October 13, Jackson is wanting out of D.C.

“William Jackson III wants a fresh start, preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him,” the report began. “Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in active trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen. There has been interest in Jackson from several teams, sources say.”

A move could get orchestrated before a certain pivotal date for the league.

“With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, the likelihood is that Jackson is traded long before then,” the insiders wrote.

And, Justin Fields and the Bears offense won’t have to deal with the former No. 24 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft out of the University of Houston

“While Washington plays the Bears tonight, Jackson did not make the trip to Chicago,” the report stated.

In the Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the decision to pull Jackson III early — although Jackson had been battling a back ailment during the week leading into practice. Jackson admitted to reporters post game that his back was bothering him.

“I fight through it for my teammates, but you know, things happen,” the cornerback said last Sunday. “Just seemed better to let somebody else go in.”

But now, reports are the 29-year-old wants to be at a place that can better utilize his skill set. Teams that are facing a need at CB and making a playoff push will likely place some calls to the Commanders.

And there are 49er fans who want to see it happen following the significant injury in the secondary that alters the cornerback room.

Fan Reaction Plus Past Report of a 49ers Visit

Fans took to Twitter to chime in about the possibility of Jackson coming in to help replace Emmanuel Moseley, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

“CB William Jackson would be a great fit in San Francisco!” one fan said on Twitter.

Another fan on October 9 saw this as a low-cost move to add Jackson per trade.

“49ers should call Washington about CB William Jackson at the deadline. Solid player who hasn’t really fit in their system, could be a buy low target to replace Moseley on the boundary,” the fan chimed.

It just so happens that Jackson visited the 49ers before — in 2016 as part of the pre-draft interview process.

UH corner William Jackson visits Bengals, Jaguars, 49ers, Rams, Raiders, Ravens, Dolphins, worked out for Bears: https://t.co/y0T66RfDUI — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 12, 2016

How Would Jackson Fit?

Jackson has established himself as a swat artist on the field: 51 career pass deflections is the proof, including 11 or more in three of his first four seasons according to Pro Football Reference.

That trait would pair nicely with Charvarius Ward, who’s second in the league with eight pass deflections. And, per PFR Advanced Stats, he hasn’t surrendered 100 yards his side in 30 consecutive games played.

But after signing a three-year, $42 million deal in 2021 with Washington, here’s where the NFL Network insiders reveal what would happen financially for a team that does make a deal for him.

“If another traded for Jackson next week, he would count just $3.8 million against his new team’s salary cap. He has a $5 million base overall this season, but six weeks of it are accounted for,” the report said.

Lastly, here’s another dilemma Jackson faces if he wants to be a part of a loaded CB group in S.F.: Jason Verrett is close to returning from his torn ACL as he was seen practicing with his team in West Virginia this week.

Already, Sidney Jones IV has been mentioned as a 49ers possibility. But Jackson is the latest name to surface.