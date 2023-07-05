The 5 49ers With the Best Chance of Earning Their First Pro Bowl Nod

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers have gotten used to George Kittle, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa representing their team in the Pro Bowl annually. Last year, though, saw a newcomer in safety Talanoa Hufanga — who got his early chance at taking in the sights and sounds of the league’s all-star weekend as a 2022 participant.

Now, as stacked as this 2023 roster is for the 49ers, there are members of this team who have yet to have a Pro Bowl nod on their resume. But will enter the upcoming season with their best chances yet. Here are the five with No. 1 having the highest chance of earning his first nomination.

No. 5: Aaron Banks, Offensive Guard

While Laken Tomlinson played a less glamorized position on the 49ers, Banks’ play made fans quickly forget about the 2021 Pro Bowler.

Banks, in season two, only allowed one sack during the regular season according to Pro Football Focus…which wasn’t until Week 13 versus the Miami Dolphins. His second sack up his alley came in the NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s only two sacks in 615 total pass blocking attempts.

Landon Dickerson of the Eagles was the left guard chosen over Banks for the Pro Bowl spot. An even more dominant 2023 from “Banks of America” could get him either to join the NFC champ or surpass him in voting.

No. 4: Arik Armstead, Defensive End

Hard to imagine that as savvy Armstead has been for the 49ers, he’s never been a Pro Bowler.

And that includes his breakthrough 10-sack season of 2019 while playing on a line that featured DeForest Buckner and the then-rookie Bosa.

But now, with the addition of Eagles Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave inside and former top five pick Clelin Ferrell, the chances of Armstead drawing more solo battles just increased…which also increases his own Pro Bowl chances playing in a newly reloaded defensive line.

No. 3: Charvarius Ward, Cornerback

Ward probably should have been a Pro Bowler given the fact that he put together his best season to date.

Now, with Hargrave adding to the rush and with distinguished defensive back mind Steve Wilks on Ward’s side, this could be the season where his resume now includes a trip to the league’s all-star game. He’ll either limit the yardage his side or watch his interception total go up if he stays healthy.

Teams are most likely going to aim to pick on Deommodore Lenoir when both are on the field together. We also won’t rule out Lenoir making a Pro Bowl run either.

No. 2: Brandon Aiyuk, Wide Receiver

Aiyuk has had a trajectory since his arrival to the league in 2020 — which now includes his first 1,000-yard campaign.

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t matter who lines up behind center between Trey Lance, Brock Purdy or Sam Darnold. Aiyuk is getting the football.

Even if the 49ers feed Deebo Samuel and he recaptures his 2021 form, that will only mean defenses trying to bracket coverage him or draw up schemes to slow him down…swinging the door open for Aiyuk to chase after his first Pro Bowl appearance.

No. 1: Dre Greenlaw, Linebacker

At some point, voters have to recognize Greenlaw as one of the league’s brightest stars at outside linebacker.

Anyone collecting 127 total tackles with three behind the line of scrimmage then break up six passes in coverage would be worthy of a Pro Bowl. Greenlaw, though, was still passed over.

But again we trace back to the addition of Hargrave. That inside pressure next to Armstead then Bosa, Ferrell, Drake Jackson or Austin Bryant adding to the rush will only create more space for Greenlaw to fill and wreck havoc. Like Aiyuk, he’s another who had his own trajectory…and that could finally mean leading his position in votes this season.