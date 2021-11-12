Ex-49ers Defender Gives Rams Red Flag Warnings After OBJ Signing

Looks like the red flag trend on Twitter is still being utilized by some users of the app — notably one former San Francisco 49ers defender who reacted to the huge signing involving Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, November 11.

And one ex-49ers player gave the Rams 20 red flags and used the word “cheatin'” twice.

Larry Grant, who played on the 49ers’ 2013 NFC title-winning team as an inside linebacker, was the one who used the popular emojis to blast the Rams for adding Beckham but also other prized additions.

The @RamsNFL is cheatin Cheatin. Lol. 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 🚩 — Larry Grant (@LarryGrant95) November 11, 2021

Grant Does Have Ties to Rams

Grant wasn’t always a 49er. He only played two seasons with San Francisco according to Pro Football Reference.

But where was one stop during his NFL career? One Twitter user sent him the reminder:

Lol it's not too late to come back to the squad..

just change your default photo https://t.co/2EC3RSpu8B pic.twitter.com/6axUcS1SRy — PierrePierreProductions (@yopierrepierre) November 11, 2021

To which Grant sent the humorous response:

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Grant entered the league as a seventh-rounder out of Ohio State in the 2008 NFL draft, as the 49ers took him at No. 214.

He went on to sign with the then St. Louis Rams toward the end of the ’08 season after being on the Niners practice squad. Grant went on to play in 34 total games as a Ram including eight starts in the 2010 season — recording 24 tackles, 21 solo stops, 2.0 sacks and two tackles for a loss.

Grant would eventually return to the team that drafted him on July 30, 2011. He replaced inside linebacker Patrick Willis for three games that season and went on to collect 40 tackles and 30 solo — both career-highs. He would then make his mark on special teams for a 49ers team coached by Jim Harbaugh.

Grant then was on the field for the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans against the Baltimore Ravens, falling in the close 34-31 contest. His last NFL stop was with the Chicago Bears the following season.

The ex-49er and Ram has since dove into coaching, with a recent stop at his junior college alma mater City College of San Francisco and is currently the defensive quality control coach/linebackers coach at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV).

49ers Starting LB Gives Succinct Response to OBJ

Grant called out the Rams and gave them the red markers after signing OBJ. Fred Warner will soon get to play against them on Monday Night Football on November 15, which is now expected to be the Rams debut of Beckham Jr.

And, the fourth-year linebacker Warner was asked his thoughts on the Rams getting the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Warner gave a brief response and flashed a smile.

Fred Warner's reaction to the Rams signing OBJ 😂 pic.twitter.com/4OvBUJWdY0 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 11, 2021

He wasn’t the only 49er who got asked the OBJ question.

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addressed the media as well on Thursday. And, did he ever deliver a recruiting sales pitch to Beckham about possibly joining the 49ers?

“In our building, I guess you could say,” Garoppolo responded. “But no, I’m happy with the guys we’ve got right now. I just heard that news (the Beckham signing) a little while ago.”