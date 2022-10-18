49ers Try Out 4 DBs, Award Speedy 4.39 Defender With Spot: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have addressed their need for an extra cornerback on Tuesday, October 18.

And the 49ers have filled a spot after hosting four different players for a tryout — with a familiar face known for running a 4.39 40-yard dash time before the draft rejoining the team.

Who’s Back on Board

The 49ers announced that Ka’Dar Hollman will be added to the practice squad. He joins quarterback Kurt Benkert as the Tuesday roster additions.

In the process, the 49ers announced two roster departures to help make way for Hollman’s return.

The #49ers have signed QB Kurt Benkert and CB Ka’dar Hollman to the team’s practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team has released LB Buddy Johnson and K Sam Sloman. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 18, 2022

The 28-year-old Hollman was with the 49ers before, during 2022 training camp. He also saw action during the preseason with S.F.

Per Pro Football Focus, Hollman got involved in 79 total defensive snaps. He received his most action against the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener — finishing with 42 total snaps (24 plays in pass coverage) while being targeted six times; surrendering three passes for 52 yards.

His snaps would decrease after the Packers game. Against the Minnesota Vikings, Hollman got involved in 25 defensive plays. Then against the Houston Texans, Hollman was limited to 12 snaps. He went on to deliver seven tackles and allowed four total catches for 58 yards.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Hollman originally came to the league as a sixth rounder out of Toledo, with the Packers taking him 185th overall. Hollman got on NFL boards with an astonishing Pro Day that saw him blaze the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds.

Hollman was lauded for his “tenacious play at cornerback” and how he hit the size, weight and speed markers in his draft evaluation written by nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein. He also came equipped with “lateral foot agility to mirror and stall route timing” plus having the “recovery speed that allows him to wait out receiver’s release fakes.”

Hollman managed to work in one start while playing in 18 total games as a Packer. He helped defend three passes in his two seasons in Lambeau. Hollman then bounced between the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants’ practice squad. He then made his way over to the Bay Area on February 2, 2022. He got waived by the 49ers on August 28, 2022.

He was last seen with the Atlanta Falcons where he was with their practice squad from September 2 to Tuesday, October 11.

His re-addition comes in the wake of Emmanuel Moseley being out for the year with a torn ACL from the Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. Charvarius Ward also left the Week 6 loss to the Atlanta with a groin injury. One reason behind the Hollman addition is Ward’s pending status for the upcoming Super Bowl 54 rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

#49ers practice squad moves: * Re-signed QB Kurt Benkert and signed CB Ka’dar Hollman * Released LB Buddy Johnson and K Sam Sloman Worth noting: 49ers add a CB with Charvarius Ward's status in doubt Sunday v. Chiefs due to groin injury. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) October 18, 2022

Who Else Tried Out

Here’s a rundown of the other tryouts for a 49ers roster spot:

Tre Swilling: The 23-year-old from Georgia Tech had past stints with the Saints and Tennessee Titans practice squad. The 6-foot, 196-pounder played four seasons with the Yellow Jackets — snatching 101 tackles, delivering 21 pass deflections and snatching two interceptions per Sports Reference.

Jamar Taylor: The 32-year-old was the oldest tryout representative in front of the 49ers. The former second rounder from the 2013 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins also shares this distinction with Hollman: He too was a 49er, but in the 2020 season. He made his way over to the practice squad before snatching two interceptions against the New England Patriots in Week 7 of that season. However, he tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 and was eventually released.

David Vereen: The 5-foot-9, 187-pounder rounds out the quartet who had their 49ers workout. Vereen first joined the Baltimore Ravens following the 2022 NFL Draft on May 2. Before the Ravens, he entered the league out of NCAA Division II program Newberry College.