Frank Gore to Sign a Special Contract With the 49ers

Frank Gore is heading back to the San Francisco 49ers.

For one day only — as he will put an official end to his illustrious career that began in the Bay Area.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Gore’s New Contract

The 38-year-old Gore told Heidi Watney and the @TheSFNiners podcast that he intends to head back to the place that drafted him in 2005 and sign a one-day contract.

“Probably (will retire) in a couple of months,” Gore told Watney. “We’re still trying to figure out when I’m going to do my one-day contract, to sign, do my retirement. I told (49ers CEO) Jed York that I always wanted to be a Niner, so we’re working on that right now.”

For Gore, it’ll mark his first appearance as a 49er since December 28, 2014 — his last game with the franchise. On that day, Gore ran for one last 100-yard day in the Bay Area: 144 yards on 25 carries against the Arizona Cardinals.

He ends his career as the 49ers’ all-time leading rusher per Pro Football Reference, with 11,073 yards. Joe Perry is second on the 49ers with 8,639. Gore is also second on the 49ers with 64 career touchdowns. Here’s what else Gore accomplished during his Bay Area run:

Multiple 1,000-yard seasons: Of the nine 1,000-yard seasons Gore produced, eight were with the 49ers. That includes the 1,695 yards during his second season in the NFL in 2006, leading to his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Crossing the goal line: Gore put together five seasons of scoring 8 or more touchdowns during his career.

Additional hands: Gore also gave the 49ers a receiving element out of the backfield — hauling in 484 career catches but 342 with the 49ers. He finishes with 3,985 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns through the air (2,883 yards and 11 touchdowns came as a 49er).

Total mileage: Gore ends his NFL career with 16,000 rushing yards — placing him behind NFL legends Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18, 355) for third all-time.

And the 49ers took a chance on Gore following two devastating knee injuries during his University of Miami career that helped lower his draft stock. But following the reconstructed knees, Gore managed to stretch his career to 16 NFL seasons which included stops with the Indianapolis Colts for three seasons, then stops with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets — the latter team he played for in 2020. Gore was out of the league in 2021.

Notable running back taken ahead of Gore when he got drafted: Ronnie Brown, the late Cedric Benson, Cadillac Williams and Eric Shelton.

Gore Has Post Career Idea

Gore is hopeful the 49ers will give him a new role after his one day deal is up in S.F.: Heading to the scouting department. He shared with Watney what his plan is.

“We’re going to also sit down, me and my agent, just talk about me working in the front office because I love looking at talent, and I love evaluating talent, and I love ball. And they know that I know football players, what it takes to be a football player,” Gore said.

Video can be watched below.