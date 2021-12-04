Niners’ All-Pro LB Status Uncertain Sunday, 2 Starters Ruled Out

The San Francisco 49ers will be down several key pieces when they take on the division rival Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

The team released an official injury report Friday that included either the certain, or the likely, absences of three starters. The primary question mark among them is linebacker Fred Warner. Head coach Kyle Shanahan elaborated on the All-Pro’s status during a December 3 session with the media.

“It is doubtful, but Fred is trying as hard as he can to go,” Shanahan said. “I won’t put it past him, but he’s going to have to do some hard convincing.”

The Niners coach said Warner has not directly lobbied him to suit up, but that his hopes are clear by the behavior he has displayed throughout practice this week.

“Just watching him out on the field, he won’t go out there without a helmet. He’s doing everything with every rep on the side on his own, and he’s showing the trainers that he’s got a chance,” Shanahan said. “He’s not gonna give up, that’s what you hope for the guy, but he is doubtful.”

Niners Could be in Deep Without Deebo

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been far and away the Niners most productive offensive threat this season, was officially ruled out Friday — though, that did not come as much of a surprise.

The team noted earlier this week that Samuel was expected to miss some time after suffering a groin injury late in the third quarter of the 49ers 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

“My groin got kind of tight once I went to make a move so I was just like, ‘Let’s not make that any worse.’ That’s why I just went down,” Samuel said following the game.

The breakout WR will be badly missed. He is fourth in total receiving yards this season with 1,006. Samuel is also the Niners’ second leading rusher with 203 yards on the ground. He has scored 5 TDs through the air and 5 TDs on the ground.

Just 11 games into the season, Samuel is already the only player in NFL history to post more than 1,000 yards receiving, catch five scores and find the end zone five times rushing the ball in a single year. He has also been the team’s top skill position contributor over its current three-game winning streak.

Niners List 4 More on Friday Injury Report

Also listed as out for the Niners Friday were staring linebacker Dre Greenlaw (core muscle), backup defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) and fourth-string running back Trey Sermon (ankle).

“He had a little setback yesterday,” Shanahan said of Hurst, who the team was hopeful might make it back in time for Seattle. “We don’t know the severity of it, but it definitely is so he couldn’t go today.”

Marcell Harris is also listed as questionable due to a concussion. Shanahan said the linebacker still has a chance to clear protocol before kickoff Sunday.