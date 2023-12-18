49ers Urged to Sign Cardinals TE in Free Agency as Key Replacement

After the San Francisco 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the team is being urged to sign a Cardinals tight end in free agency. Of course, the 49ers aren’t focused on 2024 just yet. But the best NFL teams stay at the top by reloading the roster.

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff has named Arizona TE Geoff Swaim as a player San Francisco needs to look at in 2024. Referencing the potential departures of Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner, Swaim is suggested as a smart replacement.

“With Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley about to hit free agency, San Francisco will need to add some depth at tight end in the offseason. While they did spend a third-round pick on Cameron Latu last April, Latu is more of a pass-catcher and the team could use a quality blocking tight end behind George Kittle,” the article reads.

Swaim is an established veteran who has played for several teams just due to his blocking prowess. In terms of adding a backup that is only focused on that task, the 49ers couldn’t do any better.

Swaim’s NFL Journey

After playing his college ball at Texas, Swaim entered the league in 2015 as a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. As one might guess, a blocking-focused TE had a slow burn in terms of involvement as a rookie.

In fact, Swaim only made 13 appearances in his first two seasons with Dallas according to Pro Football Reference. The now 30-year-old did not register 10+ targets or catches until his fourth season in 2018, when he caught 26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown.

Swaim made his first team change by signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. But after one season, Swaim was on the move to the Tennessee Titans where he would have his second-most productive season to date. The former Longhorn caught 31 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

Swaim went back to the NFC in 2023, arriving with the Cardinals. He has currently totaled 94 receiving yards on 10 catches. After not recording a catch in Arizona’s first game against the 49ers, Swaim brought down a 26-yard reception this past Sunday.

49ers Also Linked to Ndamukong Suh

In the same article suggesting Swaim, it also calls for the 49ers to sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh. A three-time All-Pro, Suh has been without a team during the 2023 season after 13 seasons in the league.

As Heavy’s Matthew Davis wrote up, the 49ers are facing injury issues on the interior defensive line. Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave both missed the 49ers’ recent victory over the Cardinals, and are still recovering.

Suh is approaching his 37th birthday, so he may not have a ton of gas in the tank. However, his last full season in the league, 2021, was still impressive. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Suh totaled six sacks and started all 17 games that year.

His stint with the Philadelphia Eagles was solid as well, although he only earned one sack. Philadelphia utilized him throughout their playoff run, in which Suh registered 3 QB hits in three appearances.