Departed $1.045 Million Free Agent Sends Final Message to the 49ers

In the end for the San Francisco 49ers during this 2022 free agency period, there was unfortunately not enough room to keep their second-best pass rusher from last season Arden Key.

The 25-year-old, who burst onto the Bay Area scene as a cat-quick quarterback attacker along the trenches and went on to put together career-highs, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, March 30.

Key was originally on a one-year, $1.045 million deal with the 49ers after three subpar seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders — where he only produced three sacks in 37 starts per Pro Football Reference. But with the 49ers, Key notched a career-high 6.5 sacks while playing for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

However, the moment the 49ers welcomed back Kerry Hyder via free agency, it signified the end for Key in the Bay in this case of musical chairs with pass rushers.

It's official: Arden Key replaced Kerry Hyder and Kerry Hyder replaced Arden Key with the 49ers — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 30, 2022

Key since broke his silence about his departure from the place where his career blossomed. But was there any animosity from the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder?

Key Sends Message to the Organization

Key took to his personal Instagram page on Wednesday evening to send his message to S.F. It began with three thanks.

“THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU @49ers for giving me the opportunity to be a part of a great organization,” was Key’s first sentence caption. After that, he thanked the coaches.

“Coaches thank you for allowing me to be me, believing in me and taking a chance on me,” Key wrote. “You guys have taught me the game of football and how to play it at a high level and also the business side of the NFL you guys are truly stand up men and I have nothing but love and respect.”

Key then thanked the guys he wore the “49ers” below the chin with during fall weekends.

“My teammates, thank you for accepting me. You guys taught me how to be a pro. How to take the good with the bad in a positive way and always control what you can control, which is your approach and action to everything you do,” Key said. “I’m glad I was able to meet you guys and I will miss the hard work and fun we had.”

His final message? To the 49ers’ faithful.

“To my fans: Thank y’all for the support. Continue to bring that energy every damn day,” Key said.

Key Part of Aggressive Offseason Spearheaded by Ex-49ers Executive

Key will receive a boost in his bank account: His deal per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is $7 million. Garafolo provided further details on Thursday:

Arden Key's contract details: $1.5m signing bonus, $1.5m base salary (gtd), $500k workout bonus, $500k per-game roster bonuses. That's a base value of $4m. There are $3m in sack and Pro Bowl incentives that can get him to the max value of $7m. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2022

But Key joins the list of aggressive offseason spending helped done by former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke. Along with Key, other notable free agents joining the Jags are cornerback Darious Williams of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Zay Jones of the Raiders and fellow wideout Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals.

Key will be heading to a defense that already has leading edge rusher Josh Allen, who has 20.5 sacks through his first three seasons. Jacksonville may also be intrigued to draft Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick of the April 28 first round of the NFL Draft — with the Heisman Trophy finalist at defensive end among the three projections to go first overall along with left tackles Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State) and Evan Neal (Alabama). Cynthia Frelund of the NFL Network projects Hutchinson going to Jacksonville in her Thursday mock draft.