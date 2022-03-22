49ers Free Agent Joining Russell Wilson, Broncos on $7 Million Deal: Report

Looks like K’Waun Williams will be bolstering someone’s secondary in 2022, but it won’t be with the San Francisco 49ers.

The free agent nickelback, long considered a key free agent priority for the 49ers during this March free agency cycle, is closing in on signing with the Denver Broncos, which was first reported by Mike Kaye of the Pro Football Network on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22.

And details of Williams’ deal? A two-year one worth up to $7 million.

Williams’ Value & Presence on the 49ers

Williams spent four seasons with the 49ers, but established himself as a prominent nickelback option.

In his last two seasons in the Bay, Williams swatted four passes and delivered a combined 74 tackles including 57 solo stops. He also delivered four interceptions in his five seasons with the 49ers per Pro Football Reference.

Pro Football Focus listed Williams as the 108th best free agent available in their March 16 rankings, citing his ability to play top-down in zone coverage and shooting through gaps in the run game as his primary strengths.

“You don’t want Williams in a defense consistently asking him to stick with receivers in single coverage, but he’s an effective slot option in a zone-heavy defense that asks him to get downhill on underneath passes and be an above-average run defender for his position,” PFF wrote.

Insider Shares Why Williams Wasn’t Resigned

While Williams was considered a potential boost for next season’s secondary by some had he resigned with the team, one 49ers reporter and insider thought otherwise.

David Lombardi of The Athletic revealed why the 49ers opted not to lure Williams back in.

“Why didn’t 49ers prioritize re-signing K’Waun Williams? They’re looking to get younger at nickel while integrating new talent. It’s possible that we see a CB rotation that features Emmanuel Moseley kicking inside for nickel packages and Ambry Thomas opposite Charvarius Ward,” Lombardi tweeted.

But there’s more that Lombardi noted — particularly on what the 49ers plan to do with Williams’ old spot moving forward.

“That being said, I would expect the 49ers to use at least one of their nine draft picks on the defensive backfield — possibly to bolster their options at that nickelback spot. Deommodore Lenoir also still has a chance to emerge at that position,” Lombardi mentioned.

Lombardi additionally mentioned how Williams is receiving his version of a “pay raise.”

This is a pay raise for K’Waun Williams, who played for about $2.4 million for the 49ers in 2021 (that was a veteran salary benefit deal). Good for Williams to net a larger deal even at Age 30 coming off what wasn’t his best season. This price is not in SF’s price structure https://t.co/zFjRSJCign — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 22, 2022

Cornerback has been a widely discussed position to address in the April NFL Draft among 49er fans. Now with Williams on the move to the Rocky Mountains, perhaps the franchise will address that need early with the crop of cornerback options available — especially those who look appealing to help fill Williams’ old nickel role. Names like Kyler Gordon of the University of Washington, Cam Taylor-Britt of Nebraska and Tariq Woolen of the University of Texas-San Antonio are potential options should the 49ers pivot to the draft.

As for the 30-year-old Williams, he will be heading toward a place that not only has Russell Wilson as the incoming starting quarterback, but he’ll soon rejoin his former 49er teammates D.J. Jones and Tom Compton in the Rocky Mountains.