49ers Now Have ‘Traditional Setup’ After Front Office Move: Report

More personnel moves are being implemented inside the San Francisco 49ers facility now that 2022 rookie mini camp has wrapped up.

But this is not a free agent decision. The newest move that occurred on the morning of Monday, May 16, involves a front office decision.

Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the 49ers are losing vice president of player personnel Ethan Waugh to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move puts him back with former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke. However, as Breer mentioned, Waugh’s departure now gives the 49ers what he called a “traditional setup.”

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

The 49ers Front Office Now After Enduring the Interview Process

So now that Waugh is heading to North Florida, plus after two of the three mentioned below went through an interviewing process with other NFL teams including the same one, here’s what the new setup now looks like inside the 49ers‘ front office:

Ran Carthon: Carthon is returning this time as director of player personnel. Carthon’s name, however, was mentioned as a hot commodity for past general manager openings — notably interviewing for the New York Giants’ open GM position in January 17, 2022. Carthon was also on a list of candidates for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ open GM position. But the 41-year-old gets promoted to director of player personnel after spending his first five seasons managing the pro scouting department for the 49ers.

Adam Peters: Peters will be heading toward his second season as assistant general manager. He was promoted to the position on February 19, 2021 — after serving in the role Baugh once held. Next season will be Peters’ 20th season in the NFL. He’s been with the 49ers since 2009. He’s also a three-time Super Bowl winner having served in front office roles with the New England Patriots during their Super Bowl 38 and 39 runs and with the Denver Broncos in their Super Bowl 50 title quest. Like Carthon, Peters also interviewed for the Giants’ GM spot — which came three days after Carthon had his meeting with the team.

John Lynch: Lynch will be entering his sixth season as an NFL GM. Peters and Carthon were two of Lynch’s first personnel hires when he came to the 49ers in 2017. Peters has since served as the right hand man for the 49ers’ GM. Carthon — who worked as director of player personnel for the Rams when they were both in St. Louis and Los Angeles, plus started out as a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2011 — has been with the 49ers the longest with Lynch by his side.

Waugh’s Resume

Waugh leaves after being with the 49ers for 17 seasons.

Waugh held multiple roles while working with six different head coaches on the 49ers: Mike Nolan, Mike Singletary, Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly and Kyle Shanahan. However, he only worked with two GM’s in Baalke and Lynch.

Among the roles Waugh served included Midwest area scout (2008 to 2011), senior personnel assistant (2012 to 2014) and senior player personnel coordinator (2015 to 2017) — the latter position he held before Lynch’s arrival.

Per ESPN NFL reporter Nick Wagoner, Waugh was offered the Jaguars opening nearly a month ago before the NFL Draft.

#49ers Vice President of player personnel Ethan Waugh has an offer from GM Trent Baalke and the Jacksonville Jaguars to become assistant general manager. He is expected to take it after the draft barring any snags, per league source. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) April 21, 2022

Waugh isn’t the only personnel loss for the 49ers. The team is losing Demetrius Washington to the Minnesota Vikings per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Washington was the director of research and development for the 49ers.

The #Vikings have hired former #49ers Director of Research and Development Demitrius Washington as their new VP of Football Operations. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who actually held this title with the #Browns, is finalizing his football structure, and this hire is a key part of it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2022

Washington’s job mostly involved overseeing the department’s efforts in analyzing player evaluation, acquisition and strategy.