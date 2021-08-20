Niners Quarterback Mocked by Chargers in Joint Practice: Report

Members of the Chargers made a joke out of one of the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks during a joint practice session Thursday in Los Angeles.

According to a report from Grant Cohn, of Sports Illustrated’s All 49ers, several players on the Chargers sideline laughed at Niners veteran signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo after he was intercepted by Asante Samuel Jr. during a drill.

The Chargers were laughing at Jimmy Garoppolo on the sideline during the red zone drill when he threw one pick and nearly threw two more. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) August 19, 2021

“The Chargers were laughing at Jimmy Garoppolo on the sideline during the red zone drill when he threw one pick and nearly threw two more,” Cohn tweeted.

Joint Practice Between Niners and Chargers ‘A little Chippy’ Throughout

The Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Twitter account tweeted out video of the Garoppolo interception, in which Samuel and his Chargers teammates can be observed celebrating profusely.

Asante Samuel Jr making Jimmy G regret this throw 🔒@FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/bWaQuzuFBo — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 19, 2021

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that players from both sides were chirping at each other most of the day, which is not uncommon under the circumstances, but said he was happy nothing escalated into a physical altercation.

“I like that it didn’t seem like there were any fights. I wasn’t over there the whole time, so that was the first goal,” Shanahan said. “We didn’t want to have to kick anyone out today, so at least we all got to practice, didn’t have to send anyone home early.”

“It’s always different when you go against a different team because (there are) different types of practices, different tempos, and I think it took us a little bit to get used to that, but I was happy overall,” the head coach continued.

Perhaps the tensest interaction of the day was between Shanahan himself and Chargers linebacker Kyzir White.

White got overzealous on one play from scrimmage and took a Niners player to the ground during a tackle, which is not protocol for preseason joint practices.

“He was just, he was excited. Sometimes they get excited, and I told him to save his energy a little bit,” Shanahan explained. “And there was this one tackle, and he was actually real cool. I went over and said, ‘We’re not taking guys to the ground,’ and he didn’t mean to. It was cool after that.”

Rookie Trey Lance Pushing Garoppolo for Starting Job Week 1

Garoppolo entered the offseason as the Niners clear cut No. 1 quarterback, but rookie Trey Lance has pushed the veteran starter.

Lance put up better numbers across the board during training camp. He also made a stellar 80-yard touchdown throw during the Niners’ opening preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which showed the kind of physical talent that sets Lance apart from many of his NFL contemporaries.

Shanahan has remained firm, however, that Garoppolo is still his guy come Week 1, while also announcing publicly that Lance will see the field in some capacity right away, even if not as a starter.

Cam Inman, Niners reporter for the San Jose Mercury, attended Thursday’s joint practice in person and tweeted out statistics for both Garoppolo and Lance. Based on the numbers, neither took a clear step ahead or behind the other.

Neither Garoppolo nor Lance had great days, nor horrible ones. Each had a pass intercepted.

Garoppolo cooled after 8-of-9 start, totaled 10-of-16 with 2 near INT

Lance start 6-of-8, finished 13-of-23, 2 spike, TDs to Dwelley & Jennings, didnt turn corner on zone read red zone run — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 19, 2021

“I get why it’s fun and it’s a decision everyone is interested in, but I can’t make it about that,” Shanahan said of the quarterback competition brewing between Garoppolo and Lance. “I’m excited we have a quarterback like Jimmy who’s given us a chance to win a Super Bowl, and when he hasn’t been in, we’ve really struggled. I also think we drafted a guy that makes me very excited.”

“However that plays out, and whatever gives us a chance to win, is definitely what I’m focused on,” Shanahan continued. “I’m also excited that we have depth there, too, that regardless of what happens, we have other answers.”

The Niners and the Chargers will participate in another joint practice on Friday before taking the field against one another Sunday in the second game of the NFL preseason.