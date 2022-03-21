49ers’ Garoppolo Caused ‘Concerns’ for AFC Team: Insider

Cross off the Indianapolis Colts as a potential landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo.

In the latest blockbuster NFL trade, the AFC South team instead acquired Matt Ryan via the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2022 third round draft pick, reported by the ESPN NFL insider trio of Adam Schefter, Dianna Russini and Chris Mortensen plus the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Falcons are trading QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell @diannaESPN, @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

The Colts were thought of as a possible suitor for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback who continues to be the subject of NFL trade rumblings, especially after Indy had a quarterback opening following its trade of last season’s starter Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

However, one NFL insider from ESPN revealed the reason why Garoppolo to the Colts never happened — citing “concerns” and a “red flag” warning involving Jimmy G.

Why the Colts Didn’t Pursue Garoppolo

Per Russini, here’s why the Colts opted for “Matty Ice” over Jimmy G:

“So why didn’t the Colts go after Jimmy G? From what I was told, there were concerns over the shoulder injury. Not so much the medical side of it but the idea of missing time in the offseason with a new team. This was a red flag,” Russini tweeted.

So why didn't the Colts go after Jimmy G?

David Lombardi, the 49ers insider for The Athletic, added to the Russini report.

“First firm report we have of a team being discouraged from trading due to Jimmy Garoppolo’s recovery timeline, and it corroborates what we’d already gathered: That an actual recovery from a straightforward surgery isn’t much of a concern. But at least for Indy, missing OTAs (organized team activities) is,” Lombardi tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, Lombardi added “I figure various teams will be bothered in different ways by the missing OTAs component, but therein lies the problem of a shrinking list of potential suitors: If there are fewer of them, higher chance all of them will be dissuaded by inability to participate in offseason program.”

Reminder: Garoppolo underwent surgery on his shoulder on March 8. But his time timetable to throw again wasn’t going to be until near training camp — which prevents him from tossing the ball during live action for any team’s OTA period.

Who Could get Garoppolo Now?

There’s one more team linked to Garoppolo that made a impactful signing — which impacts Jimmy G’s trade status some more.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the New Orleans Saints and Jameis Winston are closing in on a two-year deal to keep the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter with the franchise — with the move being in the works on Monday.

Jameis Winston and the Saints are closing in on a two-year deal for the quarterback to remain in New Orleans, per source. Still details to be worked through but trending in the right direction. Winston and the Saints set to build off last year's 5-2 start together. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2022

The Saints were another team that was thought of as a possible trade partner for Garoppolo and the 49ers. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe was one who predicted Garoppolo going to the Big Easy.

But now, the list of teams left still seeking a quarterback upgrade are the Carolina Panthers and NFC West rival the Seattle Seahawks.

So it’s down to Carolina and Seattle with Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield both available https://t.co/LqIi1stwup — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 21, 2022

Per Mike Florio of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk on Monday, the 49ers have an offer of two second round picks in exchange for Garoppolo.