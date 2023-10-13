49ers’ George Kittle Sends Bold Message to NFL on NSFW T-Shirt

It is only two words and yet, for one 49ers star, they could be very expensive words. That’s because, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the George Kittle “F*** Dallas” T-shirt from Sunday’s blowout win over the Cowboys is under consideration by the folks in the NFL’s disciplinary office.

The fine, according to NFL rules agreed to as part of the collective bargaining agreement, would be $10,927. From Schefter’s tweet on the subject:

“NFL is considering fining 49ers’ TE George Kittle for the T-shirt he wore Sunday night vs. the Cowboys that contained a profane message about the Cowboys.”

NFL is considering fining 49ers’ TE George Kittle for the T-shirt he wore Sunday night vs. the Cowboys that contained a profane message about the Cowboys. Under the terms of the NFL’s fine schedule, personal messages carry a fine of $10,927. pic.twitter.com/xxdtEXG0cZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2023

Kittle, though, said the league has not contacted him, “I have heard nothing.” But he is not surprised by the drama the shirt has kicked off.

“Probably get a fine,” Kittle said. “I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. That’s fair. It is what it is. It was a decision I made, if they want to fine me, they fine me.”

And if the 49ers do see the Cowboys again this season, there may be another George Kittle “F*** Dallas” T-shirt controversy.

“One hundred percent,” Kittle said. “I’d do it again.”

George Kittle Caught 3 TDs vs. Dallas

Kittle was instrumental in the 42-10 drubbing the 49ers delivered to the Cowboys in Week 5, catching three passes for 67 yards, with all three catches going for touchdowns. He did not reveal the shirt until the 49ers’ final touchdown, though, a 26-yard run by Jordan Mason.

Some in Dallas were none too pleased about his choice of undershirt, most prominently Micah Parsons, who said ominously on his podcast this week, “Kittle’s my guy but [I’m gonna] say this: laugh now, cry later. We got something for that, just trust. … You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal, that’s cool.”

Kittle said he had no special shirt prepped for the Browns, San Francisco’s next opponent, but he pointed out that he was not the one who invented “F*** Dallas”—that was linebacker Gary Plummer, who wore a similar shirt during the 1994 NFC championship game. Kittle was merely honoring a moment from 49ers history.

“I don’t make things up,” Kittle said. “We stand on the shoulders of the 49ers before us. It’s something I’ve seen my whole career, and finally, I just wanted to channel it. … I’d love to talk to Gary Plummer and just get his vibe.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy ‘Is Delivering It’

On the field, Kittle finally broke the end zone seal in Week 5, after he’d gone the first four weeks of the season without a score. He had not scored at all in the 49ers’ three playoff games, either, running his scoreless drought to seven games, his longest such streak since his injury-plagued 2020-21 seasons.

Kittle can sense that quarterback Brock Purdy, who took the reins of the team last season and is the fifth quarterback Kittle has played with since 2018, has gotten himself settled in and comfortable with teammates, he said.

“He’s played, I don’t know, a full season now,” Kittle said. “Fifteen games or whatever. He’s playing, that’s all we were looking for, consistent play. Just the same guy out there, no matter what’s happening, so you can build a good relationship with the guy. You can see he has a good relationship with all the guys who touch the ball. He is delivering it, and he is doing everything that Kyle (Shanahan) asks of him.”