‘Rams House’ Relentlessly Trolled by 49ers’ George Kittle & Ex-NFL DB

George Kittle spent his Sunday, October 30 grabbing three catches with his massive hands then using his powerful palms on the blocking end for the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

But before 4:25 p.m. Pacific, Kittle grabbed something else: A phone. And he used it to help ignite the trolling of their rival in their home…or as several people call it the closet home of the 49ers.

“Oh hey there! We’re coming to you live from Levi’s South…or SoFi Stadium,” Kittle said after his 49ers rolled to the 31-14 romp of the rival Los Angeles Rams.

Kittle was among many representing either the 49ers or the 49ers Faithful who relentlessly piled on the Rams, including one former NFL defensive back now on the podcast side.

‘Our House!’ Ex-NFL DB Joins in on Trolling the Rams

While Eric Crocker has gone from former NFL cornerback in 2013 with the New York Jets to Locked on 49ers Podcast host, the Stockton native has showed his fandom for the Niners weekly.

But Sunday presented the best opportunity for him to go after the 49ers’ top rival.

It began right before the opening kickoff with him making this attempt to correct the hype man responsible for the “Who’s House? Rams House!” chant to energize the Rams fans.

“The audacity of the announcer guy to say “WHO’S HOUSE??” When it’s 90% 49ers fans in this b****. The only reason why it gets loud is cuz it’s 49ers fans yell “OUR HOUSE,” Crocker tweeted.

Then, NFL on Fox’s Twitter account showed the wave of red and how it outnumbered whoever came in Rams jerseys or Rams attire.

There are … just a few 49ers fans at the Rams home game today. pic.twitter.com/xV3JmEaGK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022

There was another video angle showing the same color painting the Rams’ home — but this one from the 49ers on NBC Sports Bay Area Twitter account:

The Faithful have completely invaded the "Rams' House" 😅 pic.twitter.com/0B6OXTHsvd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 30, 2022

KNBR in the Bay Area additionally joined in on showing the dominant color in Inglewood.

And, before the game, the KNBR Twitter account showed clip of a vibrant 49ers tailgate atmosphere — but showed an empty and quieter scene when it switched to the Rams.

Niners fans vs Rams fans pic.twitter.com/NrSUEOWjqi — KNBR (@KNBR) October 30, 2022

Then, when the 49ers erased a 14-10 deficit and scored 21 unanswered, Crocker noticed the Rams fans leaving for the exit. Normally, a stadium looks half empty in that sequence…except SoFi according to Crocker still looked like it was at full capacity with the remaining fans.

“All the rams fans left early and the stadium was still 80% full,” Crocker joked online.

All the rams fans left early and the stadium was still 80% full 😭😂 #NinerGang — BIG CROCKY🤴🏾 (@eric_crocker) October 30, 2022

Kyle Shanahan Chimed in

Kyle Shanahan stunned everyone inside the visitors media room after the game with this statement.

“No injuries to report,” Shanahan said flashing a smile, with the words rarely shared by the head coach as he always starts off his conference with a list of who’s injured. “It’s awkward, but I don’t have any, it’s awesome.”

But then Shanahan got asked about the fan energy drowning out the “Rams House.”

“Same as usual. I think they got there a little later it seemed like everyone did. But there was definitely more red,” Shanahan told reporters. “And it only got stronger throughout the game.”

Shanahan admits there are times he gets confused when he pays attention to the crowd.

“It always confuses me a little bit when you’re on the road and I don’t see a play or something and I hear a cheer because I’m always confused what the cheer was for,” he said.

Yet, as the game went on and the 49ers began to roll through the Rams, Shanahan began to give the notion he was really at Levi’s Stadium and not on the visiting side at SoFi Stadium.

“You can see as the game started going, it definitely started feeling like we were at home,” Shanahan said.