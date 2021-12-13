49ers’ George Kittle Pokes Fun at Refs’ On-Field Judgement

George Kittle didn’t just deliver a strong performance in Cincinnati on Sunday, December 12. The San Francisco 49ers tight end also made one strong judgement call regarding a crucial play late in the game.

The kind of call where he proved his eyes are just as well built as his hands.

Kittle got into the NFL record books following a huge 9 reception, 181-yard evening in the 26-23 overtime win over the Bengals. According to StatMuse, the “People’s Tight End” now has this title among his peers:

George Kittle last 2 games: 9 REC, 181 YDS, 2 TD

13 REC, 151 YDS, 1 TD (today) Today was his fourth 150/1 career game — breaking a tie with Shannon Sharpe for the most by a TE in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/3tSH6EEQWO — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 13, 2021

But outside of making the tough catches against the Bengals, Kittle made the tough call regarding the one play that won the game for San Francisco…a call that he ended up being right on.

Kittle’s Conversation With the Ref

The play in question: Brandon Aiyuk scoring on this walk-off floater touchdown.

The play went to instant replay review. Meanwhile, the nearest ref to Kittle gave out a percentage on whether it was a touchdown or not. But Kittle?

“I knew he has in. It was fun too. The ref told me there was a zero percent chance he was in, and I was ‘I don’t know about that one. I wouldn’t say zero,’ ” Kittle joked with reporters after the game, drawing bursts of laughter in the room.

The refs told George Kittle there was a “zero percent chance” the Aiyuk game-winner was an actual touchdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/fDuaLO8eF4 — Brad (@Graham_SFN) December 13, 2021

The TD stood, the 49ers walked away victorious, celebrated euphorically on the Paul Brown Stadium field and sent Bengal fans walking away in dejection.

The scene after the Brandon Aiyuk touchdown to seal the win: pic.twitter.com/nxy3ZWQ4LX — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 13, 2021

Kittle Additionally Added High Point Clutch Catch

Before getting drafted, Kittle once delivered a vertical jump of 35.0 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine.

That vertical elevation came in handy late in the fourth quarter.

We're still thinking about how @gkittle46 caught this. pic.twitter.com/GzYDSh1L0v — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 13, 2021

Facing 3rd down with 10 yards to go and with 20 seconds left, the 49ers needed to find a way to get inside field goal range. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a football that ended up requiring a leap to the sky.

Well, who better than the man who once jumped 35 inches as the option?

By the fingertips, Kittle pulled off the miraculous grab to get the 49ers in field goal range. And now, that catch has become a popular Gif on Twitter.

George Kittle used every bit of his fingertips to make the catch. pic.twitter.com/y8SOglL9zL — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 13, 2021

Unfortunately, overtime came.

George Kittle’s great catch is a mere footnote. Robbie Gould goes wide right. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 13, 2021

But Kittle delivered more clutch moments to put the ‘Niners in position for Aiyuk’s leap of faith TD. Kittle caught a total of 3 passes for 38 yards in the extra period. And right before the final touchdown, Kittle caught a 9-yarder that put the 49ers at the 12 before Aiyuk did the rest.

Kittle wasn’t the only 49er who knew Aiyuk scored. So did Deebo Samuel, saying “From my view, I already knew he had scored. I ran over to the sideline and I was standing there with Kyle (Shanahan) and he was like, ‘I’m not celebrating until they call it a touchdown.’ I’m like, ‘Kyle, it’s a touchdown.’ ‘I don’t care, I want to see them call it.’ I just knew he scored and the game was over.”

Deebo Samuel knew Brandon Aiyuk scored. Kyle Shanahan wasn’t ready to celebrate 😂 #49ers pic.twitter.com/mpVBbVU4nx — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) December 13, 2021

Kittle jokingly proved he was right compared to what the ref originally saw. But he gave more credit to the man who scored the touchdown from Kittle’s observation.

“Kudos to Brandon. He ran the heck out of that,” Kittle said. “It was like a little speed burst there in the end to be able to get in there. It was a hell of a play by him.”